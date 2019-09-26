The Oculus Quest only saw two titles formally announced on the first day of Oculus Connect 6, but the company shared a trailer for several other games coming to the Oculus Quest soon. The trailer doesn't include game titles but shows a promising future for the Quest's game library. Additionally, the Oculus Quest will gain support for several Oculus Go games and be able to play Oculus Rift titles through Oculus Link when connected to a gaming PC. Below are both new games formally shown off at Oculus Connect 6.

Vader Immortal: Episode II

In addition to being announced at Oculus Connect 6, the game was also made immediately available. Players can download it for the Oculus Quest as well as the Oculus Rift platform .

The first episode of Vader Immortal brought lightsaber combat and the Star Wars universe to the Oculus ecosystem. Vader Immortal: Episode II takes that one step further by having you be trained 1-on-1 by Darth Vader himself. In addition to being able to swing a lightsaber to battle enemies, this game teaches you in the ways of the force. You can throw people, and objects like Vader does in the movies and comics.

Echo VR

Echo VR is a popular title for the Oculus Rift platform, and it's set to launch for the Oculus Quest later this year. In it, you play as a battle-ready robot in teams of four to destroy your enemies. It's a fast-paced game with zero-gravity elements to create unique gameplay.

The Oculus Quest version of Echo VR will support cross-play with the Oculus Rift. Oculus didn't show off a trailer of Echo VR for the Oculus Quest, but it's safe to assume that it will bring the combat mayhem that the Oculus Rift version delivers.

Oculus didn't announce many specific titles for the Oculus Quest on the first day of Oculus Connect 6. But Vader Immortal: Episode II and Echo VR are sure to be great additions to the headset. Additionally, the Oculus Quest received quite a bit of focus at the conference including announced support for several Oculus Go games and the upcoming Oculus Link feature that will allow Oculus Quest devices to connect to a PC and run Rift titles. The library of native Quest games continues to grow, and the number of games available on the Oculus Quest will skyrocket thanks to the newly announced features.

Oculus teased 'The Room VR: Dark Mattter' and 'Last Labyrinth,' but neither title had many details shared. Additionally, Pistol Whip will arrive on the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift platform on November 7, 2019, but no photos or videos were included in Oculus' roundup of newly announced games.

