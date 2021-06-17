While Amazon is undoubtedly saving many of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, there's nothing saying you can't find fantastic deals right now. In fact, one of the few 4K Chromebooks on the market is down to its lowest price yet, and you should take advantage. The normally-$1000 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, one of the best Chromebooks, is down to $726 on Amazon, and if you're looking for a streamlined Chromebook with the best screen possible, this one's for you.

While a few deals have brought the Galaxy Chromebook down to $800 and even $750 before, sales below that have been rare — especially now that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has launched and the i3 model sells for $750. While the newer model has a better battery life, it comes at the cost of that 4K display and the faster SSD storage as well as losing that extra power from the i5. Considering how many of us are working from home these days, the Galaxy Chromebook can be a great investment in your home setup if you want a native screen that rocks rather than relying on external monitors.