While Amazon is undoubtedly saving many of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, there's nothing saying you can't find fantastic deals right now. In fact, one of the few 4K Chromebooks on the market is down to its lowest price yet, and you should take advantage. The normally-$1000 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, one of the best Chromebooks, is down to $726 on Amazon, and if you're looking for a streamlined Chromebook with the best screen possible, this one's for you.
While a few deals have brought the Galaxy Chromebook down to $800 and even $750 before, sales below that have been rare — especially now that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has launched and the i3 model sells for $750. While the newer model has a better battery life, it comes at the cost of that 4K display and the faster SSD storage as well as losing that extra power from the i5. Considering how many of us are working from home these days, the Galaxy Chromebook can be a great investment in your home setup if you want a native screen that rocks rather than relying on external monitors.
Why wait for Prime Day with deals like this?
For less money than Samsung's more budget-oriented Galaxy Chromebook 2, you can get a more powerful i5 processor, double the storage, and a 4K screen. While we've seen it go lower a few times in the last year, this is already a great deal on a stunningly beautiful ultrabook.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook had some battery issues at launch, but they've leveled off since then as much as the hardware allows. The built-in stylus allows you to sketch, doodle, or sign wherever life takes you, and solid-state storage keeps everything a quick as can be in tandem with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. There's a fingerprint sensor in the top right corner of the keyboard, too, for quickly logging back in after a quick lunch break (or a nap). It has the same power as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in a sleeker design that comes in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
While the Galaxy Chromebook 2 does have longer battery life, the Galaxy Chromebook still beats the 2 for power, performance, screen quality, and features. If the Galaxy Chromebook 2 does interest you, Best Buy's "Bigger Deal" shopping event has both models $100 off, bringing the Celeron model down to $450 — still expensive for a Celeron Chromebook, but much more tolerable given that high-quality screen and thin design — and the i3 model down to $600. Between the i3 Galaxy Chromebook 2 and the i5 Galaxy Chromebook, the OG just offers more for your money, especially with these sale prices.
This deal puts the Galaxy Chromebook 2 below $500 for the first time ever, and while the Celeron processor inside this base model isn't super-powerful, the 1080p QLED touchscreen is quite beautiful and this mode won't heat up as much.
The i3 configuration is the Galaxy Chromebook 2 model I'd recommend for anyone wanting to work full-time on it, as the 8GB of RAM and the 128GB of storage give you a lot more headroom when working either online or offline.
