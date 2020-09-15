Best answer: Yes, leaks from Facebook state that the Oculus Quest 2 will support Oculus Link, allowing you to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest.

Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Link?

In a leaked video accidentally shared by Facebook, the company explains that the Oculus Quest 2 supports Oculus Link. With the feature, you can plug your Oculus Quest 2 into a PC to play PCVR games on the Oculus Quest. You need to have a PC capable of powering VR, but when set up correctly, it opens up a whole new VR experience on your headset.

With Oculus Link, you can enjoy SteamVR on the Oculus Quest. While the actual processing and powering of the games occurs on your PC, you interact with the games through your headset. The feature makes it possible to play games like Half-Life: Alyx.

Will Oculus Link games look better on the Oculus Quest 2?

When you play PCVR games through Oculus Link, the processing power comes from your PC. That means that your PC's hardware plays a massive part in how your games will look when playing on any headset. That being said, your headset's display also plays a large role.

The Oculus Quest 2 has 50 percent more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. It has almost 4K resolution, thanks to having nearly 2K resolution in each eye. This improved resolution should result in much better looking PCVR games through Oculus Link, assuming you have the PC hardware that can take advantage of it.

