One UI is Samsung's take on Android 9 Pie, and while it retains a lot of what makes Pie so great, it also introduces a few new things not found on other devices.

Pie's native gesture navigation system has been faced with a heap of criticism since release, and like a lot of other companies, Samsung used its Pie update to introduce its own take on gestures. On a Samsung phone running Pie, you swipe up from the middle to go home. Swipe up from the left to go back, swipe up from the right to open the multitasking menu, or flip these around if that's your preference.

It's a pretty great idea, but in the real world, how enjoyable are they to actually use?