Samsung's Android lineup for 2019 proved to be darn impressive. The company kicked off the year with the critically-acclaimed Galaxy S10 series, and a few months later, followed it up with the Galaxy Note 10.
In just a couple of short months, we're expecting Samsung to formally take the wraps off of the Galaxy S11 — its first flagship of 2020.
Rumors and leaked renders have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect, and as such, some of our AC forum members have already decided whether or not they'll be buying the phone when it comes out.
What about you? Do you plan on buying the Galaxy S11?
Join the conversation in the forums!
