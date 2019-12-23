Galaxy S11 CAD-based RenderSource: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Samsung's Android lineup for 2019 proved to be darn impressive. The company kicked off the year with the critically-acclaimed Galaxy S10 series, and a few months later, followed it up with the Galaxy Note 10.

In just a couple of short months, we're expecting Samsung to formally take the wraps off of the Galaxy S11 — its first flagship of 2020.

Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

Rumors and leaked renders have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect, and as such, some of our AC forum members have already decided whether or not they'll be buying the phone when it comes out.

Bradley 3

I plan on keeping my note 10 plus but the 120 hz refresh rate along with the huge camera upgrade seems very tempting. Anyone going to purchase one come February?

Reply
bhatech

Absolutely, trading in the Note 10 for at least $600 since Samsung trade in is great during launch. Also, ready for new stuff anytime

Reply
msm0511

I'll be sticking with my Note as I'm on the annual upgrade plan. I also prefer the boxier shape of the Note line to the rounder S series shape. Plus no S-Pen support for the S series.

Reply
Morty2264

Nope! It looks cool but I will keep my S10.

Reply

What about you? Do you plan on buying the Galaxy S11?

Join the conversation in the forums!