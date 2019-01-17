At the time of publishing this article, One UI (aka Samsung's version of Android 9 Pie) is officially making its way to the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 all around the world. This is the final build of One UI and not a beta, meaning it's completely polished and should be free of any nasty bugs.

Big updates like this usually take a while to make their way to everyone, so we thought we'd do a quick check-in to see if any of our readers have received it yet.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Eri_cx

I have an SM-N960F (Samsung Galaxy Note 9). I just got the update for One Ui, Android 9.0 Pie. :) This is the public release. I live in Southeast Asia, it could be released throughout Southeast Asia with SM-N960F.

mgbosshogg

Flashed my UK phone a few days ago with the UAE release. Loving it so far.

grumpywino

Same here, ran out of patience!

What about you? Do you have One UI on your Samsung phone yet?

Join the conversation in the forums!

