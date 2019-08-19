The Galaxy Note 10+ is an impressive piece of tech, and for a starting price of $1100, it better be. There's a lot the Note 10+ does out of the box, but if you want to take advantage of its ludicrous 45W fast-charging speeds, you need to buy a compatible charger. Specifically, if you want to achieve that fastest speeds as safe as possible, we recommend picking up the official Samsung 45W Fast Charging Wall Charger.

Samsung's charger delivers incredibly fast top-up times, but with a price tag of $50, it's another hefty expense on top of an already pricey phone.

Taking a look through the AC forums, not a lot of people seem eager to spend that extra money.