Trading in your old smartphone while buying a new one isn't rocket science. Plenty of people get the newest flagship every year, trading in last year's cutting-edge tech for half (or more) off the latest device. But two years after launch, a popular Android phone might get you $200 off, while a budget phone will get tossed straight into the recycling bin. Three years on, it's barely worth bothering to bring to the store. But 2021 proved that old phones are a valuable commodity. If you play your cards right, your wimpy old phone could easily score you a brand new phone. Old phones are a valuable commodity. We first noticed this trend with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As soon as it launched, AT&T offered the $1,000 phone for free with a trade-in, even if the traded phone's market value was much less. A $200 Moto G Power, a 4-year-old Galaxy S8, a 5-year-old iPhone 7 — all of these are "worth" $1,000 to AT&T. The logic behind illogical trades The motive behind this deal steal is obvious. Switching carriers is a pain and plenty of people stick with the same one for years out of habit or laziness. A tempting trade-in on a snazzy new phone can push people out of their complacency, giving a carrier your business for the next decade. And if one carrier is as good as another for 5G coverage in your area, why not switch? During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this carrier trend only grew. If you wanted a Z Fold 3, you could get a maximum of $1,050, $1,300, or $1,600 off in rebates and trade-in credit from T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon (respectively).

Want a brand-new Pixel 6, the best Android phone of the year? You can pay $600 for one from Google, or get it for free (or severely discounted) from Verizon with the right trade-in. During Black Friday, I noticed you could buy a discounted Galaxy A51 for $100 from Amazon, then hand it to Verizon for $350 off the Pixel 6. Carriers don't really care about a trade-in phone's true worth. Right now, AT&T will give you $800 off the Pixel 6 Pro for a Galaxy S8, or $35 off the Pixel 6 ... for the same Galaxy S8. Same goes for Best Buy's current Verizon deals on Galaxy S21 phones, where a Pixel 4a, iPhone X, or Galaxy A42 will all save you the same as a 2021 flagship: $800. There's no rhyme or reason to this; carriers will enhance or enforce market value based on whatever phone they're trying to push. Even though Pixel 6 Pro stock is super low thanks to chip shortages, AT&T and Google really want this superb flagship to sell out quickly, and who are we to look a gift horse in the mouth? Losing money to make money