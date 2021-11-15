Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables

What you need to know
- The Google Pixel foldable smartphone has been reportedly canceled.
- Google reportedly does not believe that it will perform well amid tough competition.
- The foldable was expected to launch sometime in 2022.
Google has reportedly decided to drop its plans to launch the rumored Pixel Fold in 2022, according to a report from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).
As per the report, the device, which was slated to launch sometime in the first half of 2022, won't come to market as Google has reportedly canceled orders for parts.
According to sources, Google apparently did not think that the device would be compelling enough to compete against the likes of Samsung and other OEMs that are planning to launch foldables.
We've reached out to Google to comment on the report that it has halted its foldable hardware plans and will update you once we hear back.
The Pixel Fold has been rumored for some time as Google's answer to the growing foldable segment. The device was alleged to have a 120Hz LTPO display similar to some of the best foldable phones from Samsung. It would also likely have been powered by the Google Tensor chip found in the latest Pixel flagships.
However, some of the specs would have seen a noticeable downgrade from the Pixel 6 series. For example, the primary camera was reportedly going to be the same 12MP sensor as the previous Pixel devices. This was likely due to the increased thickness associated with larger sensors. Additionally, it was said to only have two rear cameras.
While we may not get a Pixel Fold any time soon, that doesn't necessarily mean Google is giving up its plans on foldables. The company could end up going back to the drawing board to figure out the best way to bring a Pixel Fold to the market at some point. The foldable market is growing, and with Apple expected to release one by 2023, it may not be too late for Google if it decides to hold off a bit longer.
With Android 12L, Google has already shown its commitment to foldables on the software front. For now, it seems that Samsung will have to continue taking the reins on the hardware front.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
