What you need to know
- The latest numbers show that Samsung led foldable shipments in Q3 2021.
- Total foldable shipments in Q3 were 2.6 million, with Q4 expected to grow to 3.8 million.
- DSCC expects 2022 foldables to exceed 17 million.
The latest report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shows that foldable shipments are improving, thanks mainly to Samsung's best foldable phones.
The numbers show that shipments in Q3 2022 exceeded the previous four quarters combined with 2.8 million units shipped. Unsurprisingly, most of that volume could be attributed to Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3, which accounted for 60% of foldable shipments during the quarter, while Samsung took 93% of total foldable shipments overall. Huawei managed just 6% share with its Mate X2 phones.
"Samsung's August release of its improved foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, at more attractive prices along with strong promotional efforts and attractive trade-ins ensured the unprecedented growth of the foldable market," says Ross Young, CEO of DCSS. "Furthermore, additional growth is expected in Q4'21 when the products are available for a full quarter."
Foldable shipments are expected to grow to 3.8 million in Q4, partly because it's the first full quarter that Samsung's new phones will be available. The growth will undoubtedly be driven by carrier offers and trade-in deals, which helps consumers swallow the $1000+ price tags, particularly for the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to gain significantly in foldable share this quarter.
In fact, some of the Cyber Monday Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals are still live now, which gets you the phone for $400 off or even for free with a trade-in. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers similar deals, although they likely won't last long.
With Samsung pushing heavily on foldables and other OEMs expected to debut their own, DSCC expects foldable shipments to exceed 17 million in 2022. And while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely lead the pack, analysts expect that the clamshell foldables don't have much of a future compared to their larger-screened counterparts. However, until prices come down, there's still a way to go before foldables of any size become truly mainstream.
Still, with an improved outlook for foldables and more companies producing more durable, higher-quality devices, prices may continue to fall over the years, even if slowly.
Flip phones are back
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
It flips but it won't flop
The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is perfect for anyone who misses the good old days when hanging up was as dramatic as slamming your phone shut. And with the larger external display, it's perfect for controlling music, checking messages, or taking selfies with the dual-camera setup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release for its anniversary
Don't miss out on any PlayStation news that happened in November. We've rounded up the biggest stories for you to check out, like Skyrim's re-release and Elden Ring's tech test.
December Quest v35 update finally adds cloud saves and multi-user support
The December v35 update is now rolling out for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2, bringing half a dozen new features along with it.
Twitter says you can't post media of someone without their consent
Twitter has announced an update to its private information policy that prohibits sharing photos or videos of someone without their permission.
No need to flip out, just get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector
Samsung's new factory-installed PET screen protector on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is quite an improvement over the previous generation's, but you still need some extra protection. Here are the best third-party screen protectors to keep your new phone's folding display extra safe.