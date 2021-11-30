The latest report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shows that foldable shipments are improving, thanks mainly to Samsung's best foldable phones.

The numbers show that shipments in Q3 2022 exceeded the previous four quarters combined with 2.8 million units shipped. Unsurprisingly, most of that volume could be attributed to Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3, which accounted for 60% of foldable shipments during the quarter, while Samsung took 93% of total foldable shipments overall. Huawei managed just 6% share with its Mate X2 phones.

"Samsung's August release of its improved foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, at more attractive prices along with strong promotional efforts and attractive trade-ins ensured the unprecedented growth of the foldable market," says Ross Young, CEO of DCSS. "Furthermore, additional growth is expected in Q4'21 when the products are available for a full quarter."

Foldable shipments are expected to grow to 3.8 million in Q4, partly because it's the first full quarter that Samsung's new phones will be available. The growth will undoubtedly be driven by carrier offers and trade-in deals, which helps consumers swallow the $1000+ price tags, particularly for the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to gain significantly in foldable share this quarter.