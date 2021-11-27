Whether you're in the market for smart bulbs, a door lock, or even a ceiling fan, there's a deal here for you.

We've seen a lot of this technology become more affordable than ever in recent years, though we'll certainly never complain about being able to save even more. Cyber Monday is officially in full swing, and as part of it, Amazon and other retailers are offering massive discounts on a wide array of popular smart home devices.

Smart home tech is everywhere you look in 2021. From being able to control light bulbs from your phone or adjusting your home's heater with your voice, there are smarter and easier ways to do just about anything.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Smart Home deals

Smart home tech is becoming quite ubiquitous, and that means the number of retailers that offer products to add a bit of intelligence to your home operations is as well. Of course, the usual suspects like Amazon and Best Buy will be stepping up their efforts to entice you to spend your hard-earned money with them, but that doesn't mean other stores won't be pushing deals to get the sale. We'll be continuously updating this post with deals to make sure you get the be prices on the smart home gadgets you want.

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Google Home

Most Android smartphone users are quite familiar with Google Assistant, so going the route of a Nest Hub device makes sense for their smart home. In addition, because these devices use the same smart assistant that you have on your phone, there is virtually zero learning curve when using one of these hubs.

Google has done a great job of offering a variety of Google Assistant-enabled speakers for your home. If you are looking for something basic that can handle voice commands and control your smart home devices but isn't going to take up a lot of space — then a Nest Mini might be the best option for you.

However, if you want a display for touch screen controls, visual feedback and can act as a kitchen helper with recipes — the Nest Hub Max will be perfect. These are the biggest and smallest options available from Google, but there are more in between, and sure to be lots of amazing Google Assistant deals this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Amazon Alexa devices

Amazon kicked off the smart speaker battles with the first Echo speaker and continues up the ante each year with more options and excellent improvements. The small but surprisingly powerful Echo Dot received a complete redesign last year and continues to be a fan-favorite every year for those both expanding or just getting started with their smart homes, and that want to do so with Alexa devices.

If you want to add a big screen Amazon smart speaker to your home, consider looking at the Echo Show 10. This device was overhauled this year — and did it ever get some new tricks. It still has a fantastic 10.1-inch display, but it has new cameras, a booming new speaker, and most impressive of all is its ability to rotate. Yup, rotate. The display will spin around the speaker when you are talking to it or on a video call so that you can always see what's on-screen.

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart lights

Aside from smart speakers, smart lights may be the most common and easiest way to add some intelligence to your home. Smart lights can come in many forms, from your typical bulb shape to strips of LED lights and much more. While switching to LED lights is better for the environment and can lower your energy costs, smart lights can take it a step further.

This is because when using smart lights, you can not only turn them off and on remotely but also control the brightness levels regardless if you have a physical dimmer switch or not. Smart lighting utilizes an app to manage your lights — including automation, offer tunable whites and a wide range of colors for those times you want to add some pizazz to your rooms.

When you combine the best smart lights with a smart speaker, you can go hands-off and take your smart home to the next level. Because managing your lighting without walking over to the feature-limited switch on the all is so last decade. So don't miss out on looking at the Alexa device deals or Google Home deals to add to your smart lighting.

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart plugs

Smart plugs are a great way to add some smart capabilities to devices that otherwise don't offer and can be controlled by an app or voice using Google Assistant or Alexa. There are some excellent wall outlets that physically wire into your home, or if you don't want to get into electrical work, you can go the route of just plugging in one of many great smart plug options out there. These can offer the same experience as wiring in an outlet, except in cases where high voltage is required for an appliance.

Making an outlet smart means that you can control any device that is plugged into it remotely. Perhaps even better, you can schedule it to power on and off at times you choose. Many plugs and outlets will also offer energy monitoring so that you can track how much electricity whatever is plugged into it is using.

A smart plug is perfect if you have a fan, electric water kettle, or anything else the plugs into the wall that isn't smart but you want it to be — make sure you get in on some of these fantastic Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart cameras

Home security is an area that has been seeing its products becoming more affordable in the last few years, and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to add some of these devices to your home. There will be a lot of products that will work great with your Google Assistant and Alexa deal pick-ups.

While the first inkling will often be to track down the best security cameras, there will be deals on other devices for helping keep your home safe. Such as sales on some excellent smart home sensors like contact and motion sensors. Whatever home security device you are adding to protect your home, there's sure to be Cyber Monday deals on it.

Wyze Cam Outdoor with base | Save $10 Wyze Cam Outdoor delivers 1080p video for up to 6-months on a single charge. It also integrates well with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and can be put anywhere inside or outside thanks to its IP65 water and dust rating. Pair up to four cameras with a single base station. $59 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart doorbells

Home security is an area that has been seeing its products becoming more affordable in the last few years, and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to add a device as the first line of defense to your home — a video doorbell. A great piece of news is that many of these devices will work beautifully with Google Assistant and Alexa while helping you to keep an eye on who's at the door even when you aren't home.

There's going to be some excellent sales on many of the great Ring products and other fantastic video doorbell options like the Nest Hello, to secure the entrance to your home. Regardless of which wonderful, smart video doorbell you are looking at to protect your home, there's sure to be Cyber Monday deals on it.

Wyze Video Doorbell with chime | 21% off How do you make a better video doorbell? By making it cheaper without losing out on important features. Wyze specializes in exactly that and surpasses expectations with its first video doorbell. $45 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot (3rd gen) | 58% off The most affordable Ring Video Doorbell is somehow even cheaper on Cyber Monday. The best part? You get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) to go along with it, giving you a hands-free way to answer the doorbell. $42 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5 bundle | Save 57% If you want to actually see who's at the door without opening it (or unlocking your phone), then you need this Echo Show 5 bundle for just $20 more. The Echo Show 5 has a great little screen that's perfect for seeing your Ring Video Doorbell footage, watching something on Prime Video, or seeing the lyrics of your favorite songs while they're playing. $62 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell bundles | Up to 51% off Whether you need a simple door chime or a beautiful display to view the doorbell footage with, Amazon has a great Ring Video Doorbell bundle for a massive discount on Cyber Monday. From $72 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Wi-Fi routers

Home internet speeds are more important than ever before, so we're excited that we're starting to see good Cyber Monday deals on Wi-Fi routers. Whether it's a mesh or traditional router, Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, companies like Linksys, eero, TP-Link, and Asus are discounting some of their best offerings.

We'll be on the lookout for even more great deals on some of our favorite products like the Linksys AX1800, TP-Link Archer GX90, and the Netgear Nighthawk RAX120, as well as any other great bargains we come across.

Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to pick up smart home devices. So whether you're just getting started and need an excellent smart speaker to manage your devices, like a Nest Hub Max, or you could use a super helpful smart plug in your automated home — you'll be in luck.

While it can be time-consuming and frustrating to keep up with all the different stores and the sales, there's no need to worry because we'll do all the work for you. After all the smart home deals you could ever want are found, be sure to check out some of our other guides, from the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals to the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals.