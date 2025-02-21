Who needs Prime Day? The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro just crashed to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a Samsung laptop deal, you've come to the right place. I just discovered an Amazon deal that carves a ridiculous 43% off the 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever. If you need something a bit smaller, you can also pick up the 14-inch version of the laptop and get a 38% discount instead. Either way, you're getting a powerful, do-it-all laptop with a durable, lightweight build, outstanding Intel Core Ultra processors, and a vibrant 3K AMOLED display.

Our favorite Samsung laptop drops to its lowest price

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16" (1TB): $1,749.99 $999.99 at Amazon Buy the top-rated Galaxy Book 4 Pro (16-inch) from Amazon today and you'll score a historic 43% discount, no strings attached. It's hard to say how long this deal will last, so don't wait too long if you're interested! ✅Recommended if: you want a powerful Samsung laptop with AI features, a lightweight construction, and plenty of ports. ❌Skip this deal if: you want a touchscreen; you can afford the newer Galaxy Book 5 Pro.

Our top pick for the best Samsung laptops on the market today, 2024's Galaxy Book 4 Pro is powered by the excellent Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and utilizes a secondary NPU (neural processing unit) chip to perform AI tasks. The device itself also boasts a ton of ports on both sides of the laptop, including an HDMI, two USB-C, and even a USB-A port. You'd expect that these additions, along with the powerful Dolby Atmos speakers, would create a bulky, heavy laptop, but the Galaxy Book 4 Pro somehow clocks in at just 3.4 pounds for the 16-inch version, making it perfect for tossing into a backpack or briefcase.

The record-breaking discount on the Book 4 Pro comes just a month after the reveal of the new Galaxy Book 5 series of laptops, a super-premium (and super-powerful) lineup of devices that boast the latest Intel processors, touchscreen displays, and more. The problem is that these new laptops are quite expensive, so we still recommend the Galaxy Book 4 Pro if you want great value and impressive specs.