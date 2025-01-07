Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 5 lineup boasts AI smarts and cross-device connectivity

What you need to know

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 5 Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) and Book 5 360 at CES 2025, featuring powerful Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors with built-in NPUs.

These laptops are packed with Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 chips, Intel Arc 140V graphics, and an NPU capable of up to 47 TOPS, ready for advanced features like Copilot+.

The Galaxy Book 5 series will launch in select markets (Canada, France, Germany, UK, US) in February, with plans for a wider release later.

At CES 2025, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book 5 Pro (in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes) and the Book 5 360. These laptops take a big leap forward with Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors featuring built-in NPUs, leaving their Lunar Lake-powered predecessors in the dust.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Book 5 360 may feel like a natural next step for Samsung, but they still pack a punch. With Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors (up to 8 cores and 8 threads), Intel Arc 140V graphics, and an NPU hitting up to 47 TOPS, these laptops are ready to handle advanced features like Copilot+ without breaking a sweat.

Both sizes come with a 2.8K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro models also kick it up a notch with "Vision Booster" tech, automatically tweaking contrast and colors for easy viewing, even in bright outdoor light.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 5 360 stands out with a 15-inch Full HD AMOLED display in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It keeps the rich AMOLED colors but limits the refresh rate to 60Hz.

Both Galaxy Book models come with a bunch of Galaxy AI features. There's AI Select, similar to Circle to Search on Galaxy phones. Plus, Samsung highlights Photo Remaster, an AI tool that restores and enhances even the most worn-out images.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Beyond AI, these laptops shine with smooth cross-device connectivity within the Samsung ecosystem. Thanks to the Microsoft Phone Link app, users can access more Galaxy AI features on their PCs, like Live Translate and Transcript Assist.

These laptops also make multitasking a breeze, letting you easily switch between menus and transfer content smoothly across your Samsung devices—smartphones, tablets, TVs, and Smart monitors.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With One UI 7, your Galaxy phone or tablet lets you control your PC settings in one spot using the Nearby devices feature. Plus, you can quickly access files from other Samsung devices without the hassle of downloading them one by one.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Book 5 360 will first launch in select markets like Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S. starting in February, with plans for a wider release down the road.

Samsung hasn't revealed the exact prices yet, but since the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is priced at $1,700, we can expect these new models to come in at a more budget-friendly price.