Samsung's new Galaxy Book 5 Pro brings together AI smarts and premium hardware

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 packs a serious 47 TOPS of NPU power and runs on the Intel Core Ultra Series 2, which is four times more powerful than the last model.

The 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is stunning with its 2880×1800 resolution, 500 nits HDR brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate.

It includes over 300 AI-driven features across 100+ apps for everything from work to play.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, kicking off the new Galaxy Book series with Copilot+ tech and blending AI right into the user experience.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is the first in Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 5 series. With its Copilot+ features, it packs a hefty 47 TOPS of NPU power, letting it handle all kinds of AI-driven apps, not just those from Microsoft.

It gets its impressive power from the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, which has four times the NPU capacity of the previous model, as per Samsung's press release. Plus, it’s ready for Wi-Fi 7, so it’s set to keep up with the latest networking tech and stay ahead of the curve.

The Pro 360 sports a 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that’s basically showing off with its 2880×1800 WQXGA+ resolution. It’s a visual treat with 500 nits of HDR brightness, 120% DCI-P3 color coverage, and a slick 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, all enhanced by Vision Booster tech.

Furthermore, the device is loaded with over 300 AI-enhanced features spread across more than 100 apps, covering everything from productivity to playtime.

Built for on-the-go ease, the device is just 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm and tips the scales at only 1.69 kg. You can choose between 16GB or 32GB of memory and go for either 512GB or 1TB of storage to fit all your digital demands.

It also packs a 2MP camera for HD video, dual mics, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for a rich sound experience. Running on Windows 11 Home, it’s secured with Samsung Knox and all the built-in Windows protections.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop has Bluetooth v5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, plus a bunch of ports: USB-A (3.2), HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 4s, a Micro SD slot, and a headphone/mic combo. It’s got a big 76Wh battery that's promised to last up to 25 hours of video and charges super-fast with a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

As part of its ecosystem, the laptop connects effortlessly with Microsoft Phone Link, so you can mirror your Galaxy phone’s screen and tap into Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate, among others.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the price yet, but the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is landing in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S. this month.