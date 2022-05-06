One weekend only: this sitewide Best Buy sale is offering huge discounts on Chromebooks, smartwatches, and more

A 72-hour Best Buy sale has just landed, and we're getting pretty excited about some of the deals we're seeing here. Whether you need a new smartwatch, Chromebook, or a last-minute Mother's Day gift, this sitewide Best Buy promotion has discounts on just about every device you could ever need.

Since the sale only lasts through the weekend, you don't have much time to browse, so we've gone ahead and collected some of our favorite deals and placed them here for your perusal. To get more specific, I'm talking about savings of up to $300 on smart TVs and straight discounts of $50 on devices like the Galaxy Watch 4. If you're interested in upgrading your smart home's ecosystem, you could also save big on smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Show 8. We're not in the toy biz so you won't find these links below, but it's worth mentioning that Best Buy is also discounting a large collection of Star Wars toys and collectibles, right on the tail of May the 4th.

So yes, a lot of stuff is featured in this weekend-only Best Buy sale, but don't expect to find any cheap Android phones. If that's what you're looking for, maybe take a quick pitstop at our list of the best S22 deals of the month to see what's available now. But if you're on the hunt for a laptop, smart speaker, or wearable, you've come to the right place. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best deals available through Best Buy's weekend sale.

Best deals from this weekend's Best Buy sale

ASUS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: $569 $419 at Best Buy With its generous 15.6-inch display, ultra-smooth Intel i3 processor, and versatile flip-and-fold design, this Chromebook is the perfect example of mighty performance in a small package. Best Buy is cutting $150 off the price tag this weekend, dropping it down to just $419.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $349 $299.99 at Best Buy If you’re looking for a versatile smartwatch that offers solid performance, premium health tracking, and a sturdy and timeless design, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ticks every box. During the 72-hour flash sale, Best Buy is dropping an even $50 off the retail price of this Samsung wearable, so now’s a good time to buy if it’s been on your wish list for a while.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $109.99 $69.99 at Best Buy We called it the all-around best Echo Show available, and now you can pick up the versatile smart speaker for just $69.99. That’s a price drop of $40 and a pretty impressive bargain when you look at everything you’re getting out of the deal. Expect solid sound quality for the price, a great 13MP camera for video calls, and a crystal clear 8-inch HD display for all your entertainment needs.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $329 at Best Buy Through May 8th at Best Buy, you can save $50 on a pair of Bose Headphones 700, a piece of high-end audio gear that comes complete with eleven different levels of active noise cancellation, capacitive touch sensors, and up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series Smart TV: $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy This Toshiba 55-inch Smart TV is 4K UHD-compatible and comes with a low-latency game mode and Dolby Vision HDR for truly immersive home entertainment. Best Buy is dropping $300 off the retail price of this smart TV through the weekend, resulting in a deal that's too good to miss.

If you missed the deadline or simply didn't find what you wanted in Best Buy's flash sale, fear not. We regularly update pages like best cheap Chromebooks and best Verizon deals with new promotions as we find them, so go take a look.