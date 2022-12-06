Heads up: one of our all-time favorite HP Chromebooks is $300 off at Best Buy

We're quickly approaching mid-December, which means 'tis the season for dedicated family time, ubiquitous Christmas music, and you guessed it, epic Chromebook deals. These versatile laptops have been seeing a ton of hefty discounts over the past few months, but we just came across a Best Buy offer that ranks as one of the best thus far. Pick up an HP Chromebook x360 14c through the retailer today and you'll instantly save $300 (opens in new tab), a whopping 43% discount that sends the price of the premium laptop crashing down to just $399.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head to Best Buy today and you can get a whopping $300 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360 14c, a top-rated laptop that boasts a rugged metal construction, slim bezels, and premium features such as upfiring Bang & Olufsen speakers, a backlit keyboard, an ultra-efficient 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and so much more. Best Buy will even throw in three free months of YouTube Premium if you buy today, so what are you waiting for?

In our HP Chromebook x360 14c review, we gave the laptop a 4.5 out 5-star rating, which you know is pretty high praise if you read our reviews on a regular basis. This Chromebook is durable and efficient, with a nearly all-metal construction, stereo speakers from Bang & Olufsen, and a 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that makes multi-tasking a breeze. You'll also get to enjoy premium features such as a 360-degree hinge, a luxurious backlit keyboard, and USI stylus support. That's barely the tip of the iceberg. All things said and done, you're getting one of HP's best Chromebooks at a serious discount, so take a look at the link above to see if it's the right choice for you.

