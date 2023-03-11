Steam on ChromeOS: Which games can you play on your Chromebook?

Play many of the best Steam games, right on your Chromebook.

Say what you will about Chromebooks and ChromeOS, but these devices aren't just great for the classroom any longer. Sure, there are some that you won't really be able to do much with, but if you expand your horizon, it's immediately apparent that there's a tectonic shift taking place.

For example, just look at how far Google has come following the introduction of Steam on ChromeOS. Following the release of ChromeOS 108, Google moved Steam out of Alpha and into Beta. And while some might have hoped to have seen Steam made available for everyone by now, the truth is that this is a project that can't be rushed if it's going to succeed. 

With that in mind, if you've picked up one of the best Chromebooks for yourself, and want to know about what games are compatible with Steam on ChromeOS, we've got you covered. 

Which Chromebooks support Steam?

Over the past few months, we've seen a few new Chromebooks released that provide more of an emphasis on gaming. These include displays with high refresh rates, along with RGB backlighting on the keyboard. 

However, because Steam on ChromeOS is still in beta, the new gaming Chromebooks are marketed as cloud gaming-first solutions. The nice thing is that the majority of these are still compatible with Steam, giving you the best of both worlds. 

There are a few requirements to be aware of if you are looking at buying a new Chromebook and want to be able to play Steam games. Google lists the requirements via the Steam on ChromeOS Beta landing page, stating that Chromebooks must use at least an Intel Core i3/Ryzen 3 or higher CPUs and at least 8GB of RAM. 

In addition to the trio of Chromebooks listed above, here's the full list of compatible and approved options at the time of this writing. 

It's also important to remember that new Chromebooks are being released all of the time. So this list will (hopefully) grow exponentially over the coming months, and you might end up finding a Chromebook or two that works with Steam even if it's not on the list.

Steam on ChromeOS games

According to a recent report by Statista, there are currently almost 11,000 games listed on Steam. However, despite that many games being available, you won't be able to play all of them on your Chromebook. However, the team working to bring Steam on ChromeOS has provided a list of almost 100 different games that have been tested and are mostly working. 

The list omits popular AAA titles such as Elden Ring or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. This is simply due to the fact that the built-in graphics isn't quite powerful enough (yet) for these types of games to be played. We're still keeping our fingers crossed for a Chromebook to be released that features a dedicated GPU. But until then, there are still some pretty great games that are playable on a Chromebook.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
GamesHeader Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3
A Short HikeDorfromantikLoop HeroStellaris
Age of Empires II: Definitive EditionEnter the GungeonMini MetroStormworks: Build and Rescue
Age of Mythology: Extended EditionEscape SimulatorMirror's EdgeStumble Guys
ASTRONEEREuro Truck Simulator 2Monster TrainSubnautica
Baba Is YouFactorioMuckSUPERHOT
BesiegeFallout 4NorthgardTabletop Simulator
Bloons TD 6Farm TogetherOCTOPATH TRAVELERTeam Fortress 2
Bloons TD Battles 2Fishing PlanetOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionTerraria
CelesteFootball Manager 2022Overcooked! 2Tetris Effect: Connected
Core KeeperFor The KingOxygen Not IncludedThe Battle of Polytopia
Cult of the LambGang BeastsPapers, PleaseThe Elder Scrolls V: SSE
Cultist SimulatorGeometry DashPAYDAY 2The Jackbox Party Pack 8
CupheadGrim DawnPortal 2The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
DARK SOULS: REMASTEREDGunfire RebornPreyTomb Raider
Darkest DungeonHadesProject ZomboidTotally Accurate Battle Simulator
Dead CellsHalf-Life 2Return of the Obra DinnTUNIC
Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's CutHearts of Iron IVRimWorldTwo Point Hospital
Dicey DungeonsHollow KnightRISK: Global DominationUntitled Goose Game
Disco ElysiumHuman: Fall FlatShatter Remastered DeluxeUnturned
DishonoredInscryptionShop TitansVampire Survivors
Disney Dreamlight ValleyInto the BreachSid Meier's Civilization VWingspan
Divinity: Original Sin 2Katamari Damacy REROLLSlay the SpireWolfenstein: The New Order
Dome KeeperKerbal Space ProgramSlime RancherWorld of Tanks Blitz
Don't Starve TogetherKiller Queen BlackSTAR WARS: The Old RepublicYu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
DOOMLeft 4 Dead 2Stardew ValleyRow 24 - Cell 3

What issues are still present with Steam on Chromebooks?

It's important to remember that no matter what game you try and download, you might run into some issues. Steam on ChromeOS is still in Beta, as Google continues its work to improve the overall experience. On the bright side, there are some "known issues" that can be remedied with various workarounds. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Known Issues
CategoryKnown IssueWorkaround
CompatibilityEasy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye do not yet work with Proton on Chrome OSRow 0 - Cell 2
Row 1 - Cell 0 Some Proton games have incorrect window placement, including offscreenTry pressing fullscreen key
PerformanceFirst few minutes of gameplay have poor performance for some titlesRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 "Processing Vulkan shaders" occurs frequently and can take a long timeEnable “Allow background processing of Vulkan shaders” in Steam settings. Will impact battery life.
Row 4 - Cell 0 Some games work with 16GB RAM but not 8GB RAMRow 4 - Cell 2
DisplayExternal monitors are not supported and have unexpected behaviorRow 5 - Cell 2
Row 6 - Cell 0 Client UI scaling is not ideal on high DPI displaysEnable #borealis-force-double-scale in chrome://flags
InputGamepads that are not designated WWCB may not work correctlyRow 7 - Cell 2
AudioAudio quality in Steam voice chat is poorRow 8 - Cell 2
Storage External storage is not yet supportedRow 9 - Cell 2
PowerDevice will not sleep when Steam or a game is focusedRow 10 - Cell 2
Row 11 - Cell 0 Steam and games sometimes freeze when device is asleepRow 11 - Cell 2

As a reminder, if you run into a problem playing a game on Steam, make sure that you file the appropriate feedback so that the team can hopefully implement a fix.

It's an exciting time

In the past few years alone, Chromebooks have expanded far beyond just being "a browser in a laptop." Along with being able to play your favorite Android games, you can now enjoy some of the best cloud gaming services, and if you have a compatible Chromebook, Steam on ChromeOS is now a viable option.

To say that we're excited about the future of Chromebooks would be an understatement. Now, we're just hoping to see the compatibility of Steam on ChromeOS and the list of games grow even further. Maybe, just maybe, we'll end up with a Chromebook with a dedicated NVIDIA or AMD GPU built-in, and won't have to solely rely on Intel's onboard graphics.

