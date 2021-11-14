We've got all the details to help you watch a Chiefs vs Raiders live stream tonight, wherever you are in the world. Both these sides will be looking to improve upon underwhelming displays last weekend in this key AFC West clash tonight at the Allegiant.

The Raiders slipped to 5-3 following a lackluster display in their defeat against the New York Giants last Sunday as they failed to make it three straight wins on the bounce The Chiefs on the other hand, pulled off a 13-7 win over Green Bay last weekend and will be looking to respond after making hard work of that victory.

Having thrown just 166 yard last Sunday, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes to take Kansas up a gear, but he'll be up against one of the league's least forgiving defences tonight.

In what's become a tightly packed AFC West, this is a showdown in Sin City that's certain to shape the rest of both teams' seasons and one that neither side can't afford to lose.

Chiefs vs Raiders: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, Nevada on tonight with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT / 1:20am GMT / 12:20pm AEDT.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders online in the US

NBC is the home of Sunday Night Football for this season with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT

If you have NBC as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.

If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.

How to stream Chiefs vs Raiders live in the UK

Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.

This huge match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Chiefs vs Raiders going out on Sky at 1.20am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Chiefs vs Raiders live in Canada

While TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!

Live stream Chiefs vs Raiders in Australia

If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 12.20pm AEDT on Monday afternoon.

Watch Chiefs vs Raiders online from outside your country

We've shown you how to watch a live stream for Chiefs vs Raiders in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada above. If you're intent on watching Chiefs vs Raiders from elsewhere then you'll run into problems when trying to stream via those options from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.