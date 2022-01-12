The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was just announced at CES 2022, and it's already available for you to order. But if you were one of the patient ones who didn't jump on one of the best Android phones, then you're in luck. Amazon was notably missing from the first wave of retailers that didn't offer the Galaxy S21 FE, but that's since changed and now you can get a $100 Amazon gift card when buying this device.

This won't save you $100 right off the bat as we've seen with some of the other deals for the Galaxy S21 FE. But you'll still be getting $100 back that can be used to pick up some of the best Galaxy S21 FE accessories, including grabbing a case or two.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Save $100 One of the most highly-anticipated devices is finally here. The Galaxy S21 FE can be yours and Amazon is throwing in a $100 gift card if you buy one now. $699 w/ Gift Card at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has been one of the most highly-anticipated phone releases of the last year. Following the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, which offered incredible value in an increasingly-competitive sub-$700 market, we expected the company to be swinging for the fences with the S21 variant.

For various reasons, such as the ongoing global chip shortage, the Galaxy S21 FE's launch was delayed. The phone was originally expected to launch around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, but that release never came to fruition. Instead, Samsung waited to kick the year off on the right foot by announcing its latest handset.

The Galaxy S21 FE looks like it fits right in with the rest of the Galaxy S21 lineup, despite the company's decision to trade in glass for plastic on the back. You'll still find a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, complete with a triple camera setup on the back that is quite versatile with a wide-angle lens, ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

This also marks the first Samsung Galaxy phone released with Android 12. In years past, this wouldn't have meant too much, but with Android 12 and One UI 4 in tow, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to receive major Android OS updates for the next three years. That means, we'll be getting Android 15 at the very least on Samsung's latest phone.