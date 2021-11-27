Bluetooth speakers have replaced boomboxes with great audio quality for their size and features like water resistance. The JBL Go 2 is a compact Bluetooth speaker with IPX7 water resistance and a 5-hour battery life at just $29.95 for Cyber Monday at B&H. It also comes in four vibrant colors whether you want Deep Sea Blue, Midnight Black, Ruby Red, Slate Navy.

This speaker has a 3.5mm aux input and micro-USB port for charging under a rubber cover. On top, you get volume and pairing mode buttons. If you pair it with your phone, you can use it to make speakerphone calls.

It's always nice to have a compact Bluetooth speaker handy so you can listen to music with your friends whenever or wherever you are. This speaker is perfect for trips to the pool or beach thanks to its water resistance. If you drop it in the water or it gets splashed, there's nothing to worry about and you can just go on listening.

Take your music anywhere with this compact JBL GO 2 Bluetooth speaker for under $30

JBL GO 2 Portable Wireless Speaker | $5 off The JBL GO 2 Portable Wireless speaker delivers awesome sound quality for its size. This speaker connects with Bluetooth, supports speakerphone calls, and fits conveniently in your bag or jacket pocket. $29.95 at B&H

This speaker is small at just over 3 inches at its widest. Still, it manages to pack in a 730mAh battery so it can last for up to five hours of playback. It's also just 6.9 ounces so you can drop it in your bag even if you're not sure you'll need it. If you've just gotten a new phone with the best Cyber Monday Android deals this speaker is a great way to take its audio to the next level without the need for a headphone jack.