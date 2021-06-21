If you're looking for a new portable Bose Bluetooth speaker to bring along with you on your next summer adventure, the Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) is on sale for $129 (down from $199) and is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals this year. This wireless speaker offers 360 surround sound and will work just as well by the side of the pool as it will next to a campfire, making it a great companion wherever you go.
Bose is known for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers. What sets the Bose SoundLink Revolve apart from other smart speakers is not just its omnidirectional room-filling sound, but also its durable and attractive, triple black seamless aluminum design. Quite frankly this speaker looks good, but it's also built to withstand water, dust, and the occasional fall with its IP55 rating. This is an improvement from the original Bose SoundLink Revolve, which has a lower rating.
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) | $70 off at Amazon
Save $70 on the Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) portable Bluetooth speaker this Prime Day, and bring quality sound with you wherever you go! With 13 hours of battery life and a durable, water-resistant design, this speaker is built to survive a few adventures.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve is lightweight at 1.5 pounds and easy to throw in the backseat of your car, and it comes with up to 13 hours of battery life and a 30-foot Bluetooth range that should be enough for most. It's not quite a smart speaker, but you can still connect to Alexa-enabled devices like an Echo Dot or reach Google Assistant or Siri via the speaker's multi-function button.
The one minor flaw to address is that this speaker has a Micro-USB port, even though a USB-C would have been faster and more convenient. Nevertheless, this Prime Day deal is worth considering, especially if you're looking for a portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker with that quality Bose sound. The Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) will even connect with other SoundLink speakers via Party Mode and, personally, I can't think of a better way to start a pool party this summer than that.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
