If you're looking for a new portable Bose Bluetooth speaker to bring along with you on your next summer adventure, the Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) is on sale for $129 (down from $199) and is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals this year. This wireless speaker offers 360 surround sound and will work just as well by the side of the pool as it will next to a campfire, making it a great companion wherever you go.

Bose is known for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers. What sets the Bose SoundLink Revolve apart from other smart speakers is not just its omnidirectional room-filling sound, but also its durable and attractive, triple black seamless aluminum design. Quite frankly this speaker looks good, but it's also built to withstand water, dust, and the occasional fall with its IP55 rating. This is an improvement from the original Bose SoundLink Revolve, which has a lower rating.