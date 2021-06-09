Another great thing about true wireless earbuds is that no matter what kind of device you have, be it an Android phone or iPhone, Chromebook , smartwatch or tablet , the Bluetooth connectivity means that they will work across devices.

The best wireless earbuds enhance every screen we use, from phones to tablets to Chromebooks and laptops . Not only are they convenient, sound great, and have a pretty good battery life, but you can use them while relaxing while working or while working out! With Prime Day deals nearly here, we're about to see some of the best discounts on the most popular wireless earbuds.

Amazon's Echo Buds may look a little bulky, but they're actually quite comfortable in the ear. The earbuds feature Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction, while also allowing granular control of what outside sounds you want to let pass through. You have hands-free Alexa access, and you can invoke Siri or the Google Assistant with just a tap!

Best Amazon Earbud Deals

Amazon hasn't been making true wireless earbuds for very long, but the company's first attempt with the Echo Buds was a smashing success. The noise reduction/cancelation is excellent, as is the ambient pass-through mode, and they are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, you can ask Alexa to change the song, increase the volume, or remind you to get back to work! The first generation Echo Buds are already on sale, and hopefully we'll see the first major discount on the latest model during Prime Day!

Amazon Echo Buds (1st Generation) | $50 off at Amazon Amazon's Echo Buds may look a little bulky, but they're actually quite comfortable in the ear. The earbuds feature Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction, while also allowing granular control of what outside sounds you want to let pass through. You have hands-free Alexa access, and you can invoke Siri or the Google Assistant with just a tap! $800 at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | $120 at Amazon Choose between a wired charging case or wireless charging case with the new Amazon Echo Buds. These upgraded earbuds offer active noise-cancellation and last for up to 15 hours while traveling using the charging case. Plus, they work with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. from $119.99 at Amazon

Best Apple Earbud Deals

Apple didn't invent the truly wireless earbud category, but it sure did a lot to popularize the genre and form factor! AirPods are the most ubiquitous earbuds that you'll see, and while they may be popular, they're also quite good. They have long battery life, fit most ear types well (especially the AirPods Pro), and they are dead simple to set up and pair with your Apple devices. Not an iPhone user? Don't worry — the AirPods work well and sound great with any Bluetooth device!

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case | $30 off at Amazon The original AirPods set the tone for how modern-day wireless earbuds should behave, sound, and look. Their small charging case fits just about any pocket, and Apple device users can invoke Siri hands-free. They instantly pair with your Apple devices and seamlessly transition across Apple products. But don't fret, Android and Windows users, the AirPods are still great Bluetooth earbuds for your gear as well! $128.98 at Amazon Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | $39 off at Amazon Upgrade to the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case. These are nearly identical to the standard AirPods above but include an improved charging case that can wirelessly charge. Today's deal at Amazon saves you almost $40 instantly. $159.98 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro | $52 off at Amazon Many Apple reviewers, fans, and even critics called the AirPods Pro the best Apple product in recent years, and several of my colleagues at Android Central even swear by them. With their silicone tips, they fit and feel better than the regular AirPods, and their active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ technology are second to none. $197 at Amazon

Best Samsung Earbud Deals

Since Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets in the Android space, it's no surprise that they also make some of the best wireless earbuds around.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $30 off at Amazon Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds Pro usually come with a top-of-the-line price, too, but for Prime Day they're discounted $30 to $170, making them much more accessible. These are some of the best-sounding and most comfortable wireless earbuds on the market, and they work great with both Samsung phones and other Android devices. They're even pretty good with iPhones (though we'd still recommend AirPods). $170 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $30 off at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are the dark horse of the company's headphone lineup, since they look more like beans than earbuds and they're completely open, making them perfect for casual, long-term listening. But being open comes with drawbacks — even with active noise cancelation, you're not going to want to use these in loud, busy public spaces unless you're OK cranking up the volume. But for runs, calls, or anything that doesn't require too much boosting, these are a great choice. $140 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $9 off at Amazon The Galaxy Buds+ are the next step in the evolution of Samsungs wireless earbuds, and these are even better than the already great originals. The battery life jumped to a whopping 11 hours of nonstop music, with 11 more available from the charging case. These also fit and sound even better than the first generation, with great noise cancellation and Ambient Aware 2 technology to let you hear a bit of the outside world when you need to. $141.22 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds | $21 off at Amazon These are the first in the line of several quality wireless earbuds that Samsung has released over the past 18 months, but they still hold up very well in late 2020. You can get up to six hours of battery life per charge and an additional seven hours from the case. The buds are water-resistant and feature premium sound tuned by AKG. $108.99 at Amazon

Other great earbud deals

Don't think that the sun rises and sets with the big tech giants; there are many, many other companies making excellent wireless earbuds. Some of our favorites to check for during Prime Day include these from Anker and 1More, but don't forget to check out some of the less expensive, less well-known brands making affordable wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM3 | $52 off at Amazon Sony's new WF-1000XM4 are about to come out, but they're also $300. If you want the next-best thing in ANC earbuds, Sony's last-gen WF-1000XM3 earbuds sound just as good as block out just as much, but they lack the smaller form factor and water resistance of the newer generation. Still, at under $200, these are an absolute steal for Prime Day. $178 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $10 off at Amazon Anker's Soundcore brand is a low-key big name, in that people may recognize the parent company but not the subsidiary. No matter, the Soundcore brand makes some of our favorite and top-rated Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds at various price points. These entry-level Life P2s make a great first pair of wireless headphones or even a nice backup pair for your more expensive buds. $40 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 | $20 off at Amazon If you ever wished for a pair of Apple Airpods that were more comfortable and came in a cool black and red colorway, well, you're in luck. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are generally more affordable than AirPods, but the current discount saves you an added $20! $79.99 at Amazon

Which wireless earbuds should you buy?

Wireless earbuds are a very personal piece of technology, so you should definitely read our produce reviews (linked above where available) to see what our experts thought of the fit, feel, and sound. That being said, we've included these earbuds on this list for a reason — that we think they're among the best you can buy today!

Unless you absolutely have to have a pair of Apple AirPods (and at these prices, I can't blame you!), then I would recommend either the Amazon Echo Buds or the 1More ColorBuds. Both are a great value, have long battery life, feel comfortable, and sound superb.