Best Wallet Cases for the Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020

Bigger phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ are perfect candidates for wallet cases. The bigger the phone, the more space it takes up in your pocket or bag. Wallet cases let you condense all your essential IDs and payment methods in one place. The best designed wallet cases make life easier at the expense of a little added bulk. Check out the stylish options available so far.

Carry it all: CaseMe Magnetic Leather Wallet

Staff Pick

This wallet folio comes in five colors, including a subdued Wine Red and teal-ish Blue. There are two dedicated card slots and then a bigger slot for spare cash and receipts. It's our top pick for its affordability and choice of colors.

$13 at Amazon

Simple and refined: Maxboost mWallet Series

Maxboost offers a simple and professional folio-style wallet case made of synthetic leather. You get three card slots on the inside along with a pocket for cash and receipts, and the cover also folds over as a kickstand. It's available in black with white stitching.

$13 at Amazon

Genuine luxury: Snakehive Vintage Wallet

Snakehive's handmade leather cases are truly a cut above the rest. Each one is made with genuine leather and available in seven colors with options to personalize you case with embossed initials. It's a premium option that pairs nicely with any flagship phone.

$38 at Snakehive

Jack of all trades: Olixar X-Ranger

If a thick folio wallet isn't your style, go slimmer and become a super-spy with the X-Ranger. When the bottom kickstand isn't deployed, it just looks like a heavy-duty case, but it also has space for a couple of cards inside.

$20 at Amazon

Built-in storage: Smartish Wallet Slayer

This wise-cracking case brand makes corny jokes alongside the bold claims for its Wallet Slayer. It says you can fit three cards plus cash on the back of your phone while still enjoying the convenience of wireless charging. The exterior edges are grippy and there's an even the option to create your own design for the back of the phone.

$20 at Amazon

Hidden in plain sight: Spigen Slim Armor CS

This stealthy cases includes a sliding door compartment that can store some cash or up to two cards. Elsewhere you'll receive outstanding drop protection thanks to Spigen's tried and tested dual-layer design for absorbing the shock from drops.

$16 at Amazon

Cut down your pocket carry

There are plenty of cases available in all sorts of styles for the Galaxy S20+, and the number of options is getting even more endless. Wallet cases are great because you can reduce your pocket carry. It doesn't matter if you're a fan of folio or a stealthy card stasher, replacing your wallet with a phone case is a smart idea. I personally prefer the folio style because the leather card slots expand nicely over time to accommodate more cards.

Our top recommendation is the CaseMe Magnetic Leather Wallet that's available in five stylish colors but also designed to be durable for daily wear and tear. And because it's made of leather it should also age quite nicely over time.

If you'd rather store your cards behind your phone and keep a sleeker profile, consider the Olixar X-Ranger. The case itself is quite rugged while the card slot cover doubles as a kickstand. Olixar throws in a handy 26-in-1 multitool card just to further highlight the utility of this case design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.