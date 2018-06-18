We're still waiting on USB-C to fully live up to the lofty expectations the tech industry has hyped it to be. In most ways, USB-C does a great job of improving the ease of use and effectiveness of charging our devices. In 2018, all the latest tech products worth buying has shifted over to the new standard — from the latest Android smartphones to Chromebooks other laptops, and a bunch of other accessories. One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider. Ventev Powercell 6010+

Why will you love this battery pack? For starters, it has a built-in USB-C cable that tucks neatly into the side of the pack itself so you're never left to deal with keeping an extra charging cable on you at all times. With a 6,000mAh lithium polymer battery, you'll be able to fully recharge any smartphone or accessories you need along with the second USB-A port that allows you to charge two devices at once. But the best feature is how you recharge the pack itself — simply fold out the outlet prongs and plug it into the wall. You're also able to keep charging your device while the pack itself is plugged into the wall, and your device will be topped up before the internal battery does — essentially this is a USB-C cable, battery pack, and wall charger all-in-one. Get this while you can for just $47. See at Amazon Anker PowerCore 13000 USB-C

Moving up in battery capacity is this compact power bank from Anker. Anker is one of those brands that have become ubiquitous with charging accessories, trusted by many of the Android Central staff and millions of people from around the world to keep our phones and devices running. This 13,000mAh battery pack is one of the latest to feature USB-C input to let you charge the pack itself more conveniently. It also features Anker's PowerIQ charging technology to assure that all your devices are charged as fast as possible and comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging your devices and the pack itself. Get this portable power pack for just $34 on Amazon. See at Amazon Mophie Powerstation Plus XL USB-C

Mophie is a brand synonymous with high-quality batteries, and the Powerstation Plus XL USB-C is no exception. With a built-in 12,000mAh battery attached USB-C cable rated for 18W of charging using the USB-PD standard, this $100 accessory may be on the pricey side, but you get all of Mophie's beautiful design and proven quality. A USB-C port enables passthrough charging for a second device, and to charge the battery itself, while a USB-A port lets you charge practically any device in your collection at up to 15W. Mophie also has a series of higher-capacity (and more expensive) USB-C battery packs, incluing the felt-covered 19,000mAh monster Powerstation XXL, for $150. See at Amazon Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C

Another very popular battery pack from Anker is it's larger 20,100mAh PowerCore+. This product includes two USB-A ports that feature the PowerIQ technology, along with a USB-C port that can be used as a third port for delivering power to a phone or laptop if needed. With its larger battery capacity, Anker says you should be able to fully recharge a laptop, smartphone, and tablet all on a single charge. It's also got a tall design that lends itself well for travel — simply slip it into your bag and you won't have to worry about your phone dying on you at an inopportune moment. This pack comes with a USB to USB-C cable, a Micro-USB cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable along with a travel pouch, which helps to justify the $66 price on Amazon. See at Amazon Aukey USB-C 30000mAh Portable Charger