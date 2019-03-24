Buying the right cable is a must or you risk damaging the things you're plugging in, or even starting a fire.

USB-C with Power Delivery (PD) also includes a native way to "fast-charge" one USB-C PD-certified device safely from another using that dedicated connection channel mentioned above. While the previous version of USB power standards allowed for five volts and 2.5 watts (USB 2.0) or 4.5 watts (USB 3.0), the new PD specs allow using up to 20 volts and 100 watts. The tiniest bit of current could potentially cause a fire or harm you under the right circumstances, but 100 watts of power is dangerous even in the best situation. We're talking amounts of electricity that can cause serious damage if not used the right way. It's also an open specification that anyone can use and alter to better suit their needs. This means not everything using USB-C is the same and buying the right cable is a must or you can risk damaging the things you're plugging in or even starting a fire. But don't fret. You don't need to know all the rules in the USB specs or how it can tell which way it's plugged in or any of the other geeky details to make the right choice if you follow a few easy tips when you're buying a cable or connector. The standard has been around long enough that most every cable or charger you'll find is safe, and safety is what's most important any time you're plugging something into the wall. If in doubt, these three tips will help you get exactly what you need. Know what you need

Remember when we said the USB-C spec was an open standard that companies can change to better suit their needs? Phone manufacturers are doing that, and sometimes the cables and chargers they sell and use aren't compatible with all the rules. Qualcomm's Quick Charge is really popular, and phone makers can use a USB-C connector that isn't fully compatible with the USB-C PD standards. Other companies have their own proprietary fast charging methods, and you'll need a cable that's compliant with their equipment, too. Not everyone is using USB-C in a standards-compliant way, so be mindful of "quick charge" methods. If your phone has a USB-C port you can look at the papers it came with or online to see if it uses the port in a way that's not "standards compliant." Terms like "Quick Charge" or "Turbo Charge" or any other trademarked fast charging method are a dead giveaway. Most new phones are compliant with the "regular" USB-C standard or built to be safe without calling for too much power when used, but we've seen phones from every manufacturer that aren't fully standards compliant. That means you shouldn't use the charger, cable, or any adapter that came with them for any other piece of equipment without making sure they are compatible. A third-party high-quality cable that follows the USB-C PD specifications can be safely used with phones that use other quick charging methods, but don't go the other way and use cables designed for Qualcomm Quick Charge or any other fast charging method without making sure they are standards compliant. The best thing to do is use the cable, charger and any adapters that came with your phone and order direct from the manufacturer if you need a spare or replacement. We know that's not feasible for most of us so make sure you check before you plug anything in. You should find this information on the package or in the listing for the item if buying online. If you can't find it, just ask the seller, who should know and be able to confirm. Buy a reputable brand