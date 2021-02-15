Best Smart Kitchen Gadgets and Appliances Android Central 2021
In the last several years, we have moved more and more into the future. Basic machines are getting smarter, and sometimes we are just trying to keep up. So whether you're a smart kitchen guru or a total newbie, these easy to use smart gadgets would be an excellent addition to your home. Moving to smart devices can be a little scary, but adding some of these appliances can make your life much easier. And if you've already embraced the smart kitchen life, check out some of the best smart kitchen gadgets and appliances that can help complete your collection.
- Meat's best-friend: The MEATER
- Brew comfortably: Cosori Gooseneck Kettle
- Perfect every time: Anova Precision Cooker
- Balance your life: Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale
- Ever hot: Ember Mug 2
- Perfect grind: Breville Smart Grinder Pro
- One stop shop: Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 Quart
- Hands free: Amazon Basics Microwave
- Small But Mighty: Joule Sous Vide
Meat's best-friend: The MEATERStaff Pick
Guesswork? We don't know her. The MEATER boasts all the basic thermometer features and takes it even further by adding several smart features such as the Bluetooth connection and Wi-Fi connection. Combined with the MEATER app, this thermometer not only gives you recipes but also monitors your cook time. Plus, it lets you know when to pull it from the heat and how long to let it rest for the perfectly cooked meat experience.
Brew comfortably: Cosori Gooseneck Kettle
Making any part of the morning routine easier is a win in my book, and The Cosori Gooseneck Smart Kettle can make it happen. Paired with the VeSync app, this kettle has a handful of preset options and even customizable settings, ensuring you have the perfect brew every time. There's even a formula setting that will boil your water to sterilize and then bring the temperature back down for baby's optimal temperature.
Perfect every time: Anova Precision Cooker
Now you may be thinking that one sous vide is just as good as the next, but Anova has the Anova Culinary app, which makes sous vide cooking more effortless than ever before. To start, the app is a little intimidating, but this is the place for all things sous vide related. Best of all, the Anova precision cooker can thoroughly cook a protein from frozen to the perfect temperature all in one pot. Storage is also a breeze, as it's small enough to fit right in your kitchen drawers.
Balance your life: Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale
Knowing what goes into your body is super important, and with the Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale, that's been made easy. Paired with the VeSync app, you get instant access to USDA's nutrition data for over 270,000 food items, and you can even add your own foods as needed. The scale displays eight major commodities: calories, calories from fat, total fat, cholesterol, sodium, potassium, total carbs, and protein.
Ever hot: Ember Mug 2
The days of bygone coffee turned cold are far behind us, and Ember is leading the way as the world's first temperature-controlled smart mug. Temperature and LED color controls are all handled through the Ember app, and they help ensure you have a warm beverage when you need it. The mug itself holds temperature for about 90 minutes on a full charge, but when you use the included charging saucer, you can have that delicious hot tea of coffee no matter how long you've forgotten about it.
Perfect grind: Breville Smart Grinder Pro
The struggle is real, trying to get exactly the right grind for your preferred coffee beverage. The Smart Grinder has made that struggle a thing of the past. Their 60 unique settings ranging from the courser grounds needed for a French press all the way down to the superfine grounds for espresso ensures you have the right coarseness for the job. Not to mention the stainless steel conical burrs designed to minimize grinding heat and protect the essential oils in the coffee bean, giving you the best brew possible.
One stop shop: Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 Quart
Timesavers for the win! This smart Instant Pot does everything an Instant Pot should, pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, yogurt, cakes, and does it beautifully, I might add. But they've gone and made it smart. You can pair it with the Instant Pot app or control it via voice with Alexa. Now, not only can you start your meal from anywhere to ensure it's done when you need it to be, but you can also monitor the progress and receive notifications right through the app. To top it all off, you can share the access with members of your home to ensure everyone knows when it's dinner time.
Hands free: Amazon Basics Microwave
Hands always full or a little too messy? Amazon has the microwave for you. This microwave is Alexa enabled, and as long as you can hit one button, Alexa has your back. Just tell it what you need to do. Several preset commands make life easier, for example, "Alexa, reheat coffee" or "Alexa, microwave potatoes." Alexa gets smarter every day, so new presets are always being added. Don't forget the popcorn! Not only does it have presets for it, but you can also automatically order popcorn right through your microwave through Amazon Dash Replenishment technology. When doing so, you will also save 10% on your popcorn order. This seems like a win-win to me.
Small But Mighty: Joule Sous Vide
How can something so small do so much? The Joule is one of the smallest sous vides on the market today, making it able to cook in as little as 1.5 inches of water. But make no mistake, it packs a mighty punch using 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Let's not forget about the smart features; your Joule can be voice-controlled using the custom Joule Alexa skill. It can be connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, meaning you can set your prep in the morning and set it to cook via Wi-Fi before ever leaving work, ensuring your food is ready when you need it to be.
If we had to choose
The time I spend in the kitchen is my me time, and I know it's the same for many people, so moving into the smart gadget and appliance world just makes sense. So let's make it easier and more enjoyable. My personal favorite is The MEATER. If you're anything like me and you struggle with ensuring the meat is at the right internal temperature, then the MEATER may be the one for you, too, especially if you're a fan of the low and slow method of cooking.
If something a little more everyday use is what you prefer, check out the Ember Mug 2. If you enjoy hot beverages and are easily distracted, this mug is a game-changer. I can't tell you how many times I've had to reheat my coffee just to jump right back into work and have it go cold again. The amount of time this saves is pretty astounding, plus not losing my train of thought just because I wanted a sip of hot coffee. Thanks to Ember, this is all a thing of the past.
Technology is moving forward, so we might as well enjoy the ride. Smart kitchen gadgets are making our lives easier every day and definitely improving on quality of life. This leaves us with more time and energy to devote to things that matter most to us.
