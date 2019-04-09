When folks think about a "smart home", the first thing that may come to mind is the security system or the various lights systems like Phillips Hue. But there's another part of the home that can be vastly upgraded: the bathroom. There are a plethora of "smart" bathroom gadgets and accessories that can greatly enhance your experience and make your mornings just a little bit brighter.
For shower thoughts
JBL Link 10 Smart Bluetooth SpeakerStaff pick
Some of my best ideas come early in the morning, and by that I mean that the shower is the perfect time for you to remember what you need to do for the day. The JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker comes with Google Assistant on board, so you can get Google to listen to your shouted reminders and voice noted. Or maybe you just don't want to get your phone wet if you want to change songs, and Google can help you out with that, too.
Brush smarter, not harder
Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Electric ToothbrushMinty fresh pick
Smart toothbrushes are in, and the Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries version does just about everything you could want it to and more. There are 5-different brushing modes, a built-in 2-minute timer, and an accompanying app that helps keep track of your brushing habits. Plus, there is integration with Amazon Dash Replenishment, so your toothbrush will automatically order new brush heads when the old ones are done.
Keep track easier
Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Digital ScaleA healthy choice
Smart scales are nothing new, but the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is pretty impressive for what you get. The scale monitors weight, body fat, water percentage, and even muscle and bone mass. The ability to sync with your smartphone makes it easy to keep track of your weight progress, and there is integration with Amazon's Alexa to help manage your weight even easier.
When you're sick
Kinsa QuickCare Smart Digital Thermometer
Nobody wants to be sick, but when you are, you need to make sure that you don't have a fever. If you do end up having a fever, then you'll need to keep track of your temperature to make sure that it doesn't get too bad. The Kinda QuickCare Smart Thermometer not only provides a readout in 8 seconds or less, but also works with an app to provide recommendations based on the readings.
Time to clean up
iRobot Braava 380t Mopping Robot
After you've cleaned yourself, chances are your bathroom needs to be cleaned. That's where these smart robots come into play such as the iRobot Braava 380t. This smart robot will mop up to 350 square feet in a single cycle, and you can change out the cleaning cloth to either mop or sweep the floors of your bathroom.
Looking good
iHome Reflect PRO Vanity Mirror
iHome has its hands in a lot of different pots when it comes to the smartphone/technology realm, and that includes a smart vanity. The iHome Reflect PRO is a portable, smart vanity with built-in LED lighting, Google Assistant support, and additional LED lighting. Plus, there is a removable 10X spot mirror included for those who need to get close up when applying cosmetic products.
Control everything
Moen Bathroom U Digital Shower Controller
If Google Assistant is the best way to control your smart home products, the Moen Bathroom U Controller may be the best way to control your smart bathroom. The U Controller works with your smartphone (and even Alexa) to provide the best shower experience possible. Moen included a digital display to help you keep an eye on the temperature, and this controller can be connected to shower heads, body sprays, and more.
Shower with sound
Kohler Moxie Showerhead and Wireless SpeakerCool tech
Some folks don't like the idea of having a Bluetooth speaker in their bathroom, but they still want to listen to music, podcasts, or the news. Kohler solved this issue with the Moxie Showerhead, as it has a wireless speaker built into it. The speaker can even be removed from the shower head and taken to anywhere that you want some music to follow you.
Night sight
eufy Lumi Night Light
One of the most annoying things about using the bathroom, is having to go at night. The eufy Lumi Night Light aims to fix that issue as this 4-pack of plug-in night lights will automatically turn on whenever the "ambient light becomes insufficient". Plus, you can plug these in your bedroom, hallway, and bathroom, to ensure that you don't stub your toes while you are half asleep.
What we like
While there's no "best" gadget here, as this list covers many different categories, one of my favorites is the Oral-B Pro 5000 Toothbrush. The fact that this can pair with an app on your phone to inform you of your brushing habits is absolutely amazing. Along with the fact that Amazon Dash Replenishment is built-in so that you will never run out of brush heads for as long as you own your toothbrush is pretty awesome.
Next up would likely be the Kohler Moxie Showerhead, because who wouldn't want to be able to just have the Bluetooth speaker already playing music when you get into the shower? Plus, you can take the speaker out of the shower head and keep the music bumping with you, as you proceed to get ready for the day.
