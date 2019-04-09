When folks think about a "smart home", the first thing that may come to mind is the security system or the various lights systems like Phillips Hue. But there's another part of the home that can be vastly upgraded: the bathroom. There are a plethora of "smart" bathroom gadgets and accessories that can greatly enhance your experience and make your mornings just a little bit brighter.

What we like

While there's no "best" gadget here, as this list covers many different categories, one of my favorites is the Oral-B Pro 5000 Toothbrush. The fact that this can pair with an app on your phone to inform you of your brushing habits is absolutely amazing. Along with the fact that Amazon Dash Replenishment is built-in so that you will never run out of brush heads for as long as you own your toothbrush is pretty awesome.

Next up would likely be the Kohler Moxie Showerhead, because who wouldn't want to be able to just have the Bluetooth speaker already playing music when you get into the shower? Plus, you can take the speaker out of the shower head and keep the music bumping with you, as you proceed to get ready for the day.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.