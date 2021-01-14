Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Car Mounts Android Central 2021

When you take your Samsung Galaxy S21 along for the ride in the car, you want to make sure you're practicing safe driving habits. Whether you stream music via Bluetooth or have a fancy Android Auto display, you need a place to put your device that won't be distracting, won't get in the way, and won't fall or move around. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts that you might want to consider for your next drive.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts

Of course, when you have one of the best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you're going to want to take it with you wherever you go, including in the car. But if you do so, remember to drive responsibly and safely. That means keeping your phone out of your hands and in a stable and secure car mount.

iOttie makes some of our favorite car mounts for smartphones, regardless of the device, and the Easy One Touch 5 is a great option for most people. While it does have a convenient magnetic cable holder, some may prefer to upgrade to the Qi-enabled wireless charger version, and who could blame them? There are also some interesting, non-conventional car mounts like the Gresur cup caddy or the Loncaster mat pad.

Whichever car mount you choose for your phone, make sure that you're not missing any of the other best Samsung Galaxy S21 acessories when outfitting your device!