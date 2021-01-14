Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Car Mounts Android Central 2021
When you take your Samsung Galaxy S21 along for the ride in the car, you want to make sure you're practicing safe driving habits. Whether you stream music via Bluetooth or have a fancy Android Auto display, you need a place to put your device that won't be distracting, won't get in the way, and won't fall or move around. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts that you might want to consider for your next drive.
- Best overall: iOttie Easy One Touch 5
- In charge: iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch 2 Qi
- Classic cradle: VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount
- Cool factor: Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder
- Cup caddy: Gresur Car Cup Holder Phone Mount
- Horizontal holder: Loncaster Car Phone Holder Pad Mat
Best overall: iOttie Easy One Touch 5Staff Pick
iOttie is one of the most trusted brands for auto accessories, and our favorite overall car mount for smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, is the Easy One Touch 5. It securely attaches to your car's dash through a suction cup, but you can also get attachments for the CD player, cup holder, or vent. It can accommodate wide phones securely, and the bottom feet prevent the phone from slipping out of the holder. The magnetic cord organizer is also a nice touch.
In charge: iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch 2 Qi
If you like the Easy One Touch 5 but want the convenience of wireless charging, then this mount is worth the price of upgrading. It also has a CD/Vent mounting option, but the built-in Qi wireless charger means you can just place your S21 in the dock without also connecting a cord. The telescopic arm can extend to over eight inches, and it can pivot up to 225 degrees.
Classic cradle: VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount
This universal car mount is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It works much like our top pick, with a telescoping arm and an air conditioner vent included. Its suction cup is strong enough to hold a 44-pound bowling ball and also comes with an extra suction cup pad.
Cool factor: Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder
If you have a dashboard with an odd shape or texture, a suction cup-mounted phone holder may not make the most sense. However, a mount held in place by an air conditioner vent should work in most vehicles. The mount can also rotate, allowing you to view your phone in landscape mode while driving.
Cup caddy: Gresur Car Cup Holder Phone Mount
I'll admit, this one stuck out to me because it reminded me of a fake plant, but I can see the utility in this unique phone mount. Its sturdy base fits secure in most car cup holders, and its adjustable neck means that you can position it at just the right height and angle for optimal viewing. You can also rotate the phone holder to view your S21 in landscape mode.
Horizontal holder: Loncaster Car Phone Holder Pad Mat
If you happen to have a vehicle with a broad, flat, and relatively uninterrupted dash, then this unusual mount might work for you. It holds your S21 in landscape mode (which is better when viewing maps) and even has space for keys, change, or other small knickknacks. It is held securely in place by a slip-resistant pad, and you can even get it in fun colors like red or blue.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts
Of course, when you have one of the best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you're going to want to take it with you wherever you go, including in the car. But if you do so, remember to drive responsibly and safely. That means keeping your phone out of your hands and in a stable and secure car mount.
iOttie makes some of our favorite car mounts for smartphones, regardless of the device, and the Easy One Touch 5 is a great option for most people. While it does have a convenient magnetic cable holder, some may prefer to upgrade to the Qi-enabled wireless charger version, and who could blame them? There are also some interesting, non-conventional car mounts like the Gresur cup caddy or the Loncaster mat pad.
Whichever car mount you choose for your phone, make sure that you're not missing any of the other best Samsung Galaxy S21 acessories when outfitting your device!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as can be. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases 2021
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a big slab of awesome, but it's also a large, heavy phone that can get slippery, so take precautions. Cover that big slab of beautiful power with the best cases around in order to keep your S21 Ultra safe for years to come.
These are the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S21 (so far)
Samsung makes some of the most beautiful smartphone displays in the world, so if you've got a Galaxy S21, you're going to want to keep that screen looking pristine. Why not pick up a pack of screen protectors for peace of mind?