The idea of a prepaid phone has become increasingly vague in recent years. Technically, almost any phone can be a prepaid phone these days — that is, just about any phone can be financed or bought outright and used on a prepaid network. Still, most prepaid shoppers are looking for a value offering, so we've compiled some of the best phones offered by major prepaid carriers under $300.

Best on Verizon — Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power packs an insane 5,000mAh battery, making it one of the longest-lasting phones available on Verizon's prepaid network. Even better, you get it at a huge bargain. Its 6.2-inch display is surprisingly easy to use in one hand, thanks to the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and you get a clean build of Android 9 Pie backed by a respectable Snapdragon 632 processor and 32GB of expandable storage. The 720p resolution on the G7 Power's display means it doesn't look as sharp as it does with other phones, but that also contributes to the phone's outstanding battery life. The G7 Power is able to last as long as three days on a single charge, depending on your usage, making it a perfect phone for weekend camping trips or travel days when you won't often be near a charger. You can even use it to charge a friend's phone with a USB-C cable! Pros: Massive battery

Clean Android 9 Pie software

Large display with tight bezels

15W fast charging over USB-C Cons: Unlikely to receive platform updates

720p display isn't as sharp as others

No NFC or water resistance

Best on AT&T: LG Stylo 4+

The Stylo 4+ is extremely well put together, with a metal frame and a rounded glass back that makes the phone fit comfortably in your hand. It has modern appointments like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port for charging, and as the name implies, it even includes a stylus for Galaxy Note-inspired notetaking, sketching, and easy navigation. There's plenty of room for that stylus, thanks to the huge 6.2-inch, Full HD+ display with an elongated 18:9 aspect ratio. The Stylo 4+ may still be on Android 8.1 Oreo, but it's still fairly snappy, with reasonable specs including 32GB of expandable storage, a Snapdragon 450, and a decent 13MP camera. The 3,300mAh battery keeps it up and running all day long. Pros: Large, high-resolution display

Handy stylus for sketching and jotting notes

USB-C charging port

Water and dust resistance

High-quality build materials Cons: Outdated Android 8.1 Oreo software

Unlikely to receive software updates

No NFC

Best on T-Mobile: LG Q7+ The Q7+ packs a lot of value into a phone that looks and feels far more expensive than it actually is. It's built out of 2.5D curved glass, with the same IP68 water and dust resistance you'd find on flagship phones. The 5.5-inch display up front uses the modern 18:9 aspect ratio with extremely slim bezels, and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor makes the phone easy to unlock and start using. This is also one of the only phones in its price range with NFC for Google Pay, and packs LG's excellent Quad DAC for high-quality wired audio. The 2890mAh internal battery is a bit light compared to the other phones in this list, and the Q7+ is unfortunately still on Android 8.1 Oreo, but you at least get a generous 64GB of storage, along with a 16MP primary sensor for the camera backed by LG's Q Lens AI software. Pros: High-quality build materials

Water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability

NFC for mobile payments

64GB of internal storage Cons: Still stuck on Android 8.1

Fairly small battery

Best on Sprint: Samsung Galaxy A6

The Galaxy A6 sports an all-metal design that feels great to hold, with a rounded back and a fingerprint sensor tucked conveniently underneath the 16MP camera. With a 5.6-inch display, it's a relatively small phone by today's standards, but it has a decently large 3,000mAh battery, as well as an Exynos 7884 processor and 32GB of storage. Above the display, the front-facing camera is also 16MP, and has its own LED flash for taking selfies at night. Like the LG Stylo 4+ and Q7+, the Galaxy A6 is unfortunately limited to Android 8.1 Oreo, rather than the newer Android 9 Pie like the Moto G7 Power, but it's still a great option for Sprint customers on a budget. Pros: Nice-looking Full HD+ AMOLED display

Great build with a metal chassis

Facial recognition and fingerprint sensor

LED flash for front-facing camera

Respectable 3000mAh battery Cons: No water resistance or wireless charging

Micro USB charging port

Android 8.1 Oreo

