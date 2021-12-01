Best noise canceling wireless earbuds Android Central 2021
The best wireless earbuds have come a long way in the few short years they've existed, and now with so many options with ANC, it can be tough to decipher which are the best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds. Early offerings like the first-gen AirPods were expensive and lacked many features, but as time went on, prices went down, and additional features were implemented — one of which is noise cancelation. True wireless earbuds that can block out ambient sound are more common than ever before, and today, we're highlighting six of our favorite ones — including the Sony WF-1000XM4 as our top overall pick. Here's a power-packed list of the best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds you can buy right now.
- Best overall: Sony WF-1000XM4
- Best alternative: Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds
- Best for Samsung users: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth Earbuds
- Best for phone calls: Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- Best value: Mpow X3
- Best premium: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth Earbuds
- Best comfort: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
- Best battery life: JLab Audio Epic Air Sport ANC Headphones
- Best workout buds: Jaybird Vista 2
- Best personalized sound: Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds
- Best for gaming: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro
- Best Alexa: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Best overall: Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony has been on a run with its wireless earbuds. The WF-1000XM3 were fantastic but had their flaws. Many of those were resolved with the Sony WF-1000XM4, where Sony did a fantastic job of refreshing an already great pair of earbuds that are often among the best in the business.
The overall shape of the XM4 is more in line with other earbuds, but the rest of their features are leaps and bounds better than competitors. Starting with the star feature — active noise cancelation (ANC), these earbuds' ability to erase ambient noise with the ANC enabled seems almost magical, nearly to the same level as the full-sized over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Very impressive considering these are little earbuds that fit inside of the ear, where no matter how good the fit is, there's always going to be a little bit of gap for noise to sneak in.
Aside from the amazing ANC, the WF-1000XM4 also pack incredible sound quality for whatever you like listening to. With the Sony Wireless Connect app, you get all sorts of settings to customize the sound profile specifically for your preferences. Of course, great-sounding earbuds don't help if the battery is always dead, and with the XM4's that won't happen often.
With up to 8 hours of listening per charge, and if the battery does run low, pop them into the case and get up to 90 minutes of playback with a fast five-minute charge. You'll also get IPX4 water resistance, a charging case with USB-C and wireless charging options, LDAC, and 360 Audio support. It's not all roses though, these are on the pricey side, and the touch controls could be better. But in the end, if you crave amazing audio quality and the best ANC from wireless earbuds — the Sony WF-1000XM4 is for you.
Pros:
- Amazing sound quality
- Industry-best ANC
- Fantastic battery life
- Earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant
- The case has wireless and USB-C charging
Cons:
- Expensive
- Touch controls could be improved
Best alternative: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose has established a reputation for creating some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, and now, it's brought that same level of prowess to the earbud space. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have arrived, and while they aren't quite as impressive as the Sony WF-1000XM4's — they're still pretty impressive.
The QuietComfort Earbuds have 11 levels of noise cancelation to play with. So whether you want to block out everything or just dull background sounds, you have that control. There's also a Transparency Mode, letting you easily hear everything around you when you still have the earbuds on. As for raw ANC power, these rank amongst the best.
Audio quality is top-notch (as you'd expect), with the QuietComfort Earbuds delivering audio that's super crisp and detailed. You can expect up to six hours of continuous battery life, the charging case allows for another 12 hours of use, and there's support for Qi wireless charging when you need to refuel. There's also an IPX4 rating, helping keep the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds protected against rain or sweat.
So long as you're OK with the bulky design and very steep price, the QuietComfort Earbuds are a fantastic option.
Pros:
- 11 levels of noise cancellation
- Crisp and detailed audio
- IPX4 water-resistant
- Six hours of continuous playback
- Wireless charging
Cons:
- Bulky design
- Expensive
Best for Samsung users: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were updated nearly every way over their predecessors. Perhaps the most significant change is that Samsung included active noise cancelation.
It's not the first time Samsung did so with a pair of its true wireless earbuds — Samsung Galaxy Buds Live got that honor — the ANC works pretty well given the unique shape of the Buds Live — on the Galaxy Buds Pro the feature works way better. The in-ear design allows for a better seal, yet because Samsung includes a vent, you don't get that plugged-up feeling when wearing the earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also have an immaculate and balanced sound profile outside of the ANC. You can make adjustments within the app to better fit your preferences, though the EQ is limited to a handful of presets. Some other features include a transparency mode that can let in some outside noises, including a voice detection option that lowers your music volume when speaking. These are a solid choice if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds that have good ANC. With an IPX7 rating, they're also excellent for workouts.
Pros:
- Fantastic sound
- ANC works well in most situations
- Very comfortable
- Great option for workouts with an IPX7 rating
Cons:
- Touch controls can be finicky
- Transparency mode needs some improvements
- Battery life could be better
Best for phone calls: Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Even though Jabra still has the Elite 75t and Elite 85t readily available, but the Elite 7 Pro stand out for several reasons, not least of which is their unique abilities with phone calls.
These earbuds use the company's own MultiSensor Voice Technology, enabling both ends of a call to sound clear and crisp. HearThrough also works well to bring in sound from the outside world to make it easier to hear or talk to someone. A handy mute button through the physical button controls is always there when you need it, too. Another part of the secret sauce also comes in the solid active noise cancelation (ANC), and while it is a little tedious to force you to customize it to your ears first, you do have the option to adjust it later. It's just unfortunate there's no multipoint support until Jabra releases a firmware update for it early in 2022.
They sound great for any genre you want to play, which you can tweak via the EQ in Jabra's Sound+ app. Plus, you get IP57 water and dust resistance for those times when you might subject them to sweat, rain, snow, or water. Battery life holds up well at up to 8 hours per charge with ANC on, while the case gives you an extra three additional charges for an overall total of around 30 hours. The case itself charges via USB-C or Qi wireless charging, including a fast-charging option where plugging in for five minutes can get you up to 60 minutes of playback.
Pros:
- Excellent audio quality with solid ANC
- Better fit and comfort
- Outstanding call quality
- Pretty good durability
- Reliable button controls
Cons:
- Custom ANC shouldn't be mandatory
- Too few codecs
- No multipoint... for now
Best value: Mpow X3
If you can't justify the Sony Wf-1000XM4's cost, check out the Mpow X3. Mpow may not be a household name, but the value and features you're getting with the X3 are hard to ignore.
Right off the bat, the Mpow X3 sound really good. They offer a big and balanced soundstage, big bass and block out a decent level of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. They're also backed by long battery life, getting up to 28 hours of total use between the earbuds and the included charging case.
Both earbuds have capacitive touch areas, making it super easy to control your playback without touching your phone. You can also use these controls for controlling the ANC and prompting the voice assistant on your phone.
Pros:
- Good sound with deep bass
- Responsive touch controls
- Charges via USB-C
- 28-hour total battery life
Cons:
- Cheap charging case
- Doesn't have wireless charging
Best premium: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
For shoppers that want to go all-out with some of the most premium wireless earbuds money can buy, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are bound to get your attention. We don't consider them the best overall pick, though the previous enormously high price has since become more competitive, so if your budget allows, there's plenty to like.
Being audio gear from Sennheiser, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the Momentum True Wireless 2 sound fabulous. With bass, mids, and treble that are all so properly tuned, you end up with a listening experience unlike anything else. That's also accompanied by highly effective ANC, ensuring you can focus on your music and not distracting background noise. Similarly, Sennheiser includes a transparent hearing mode so you can stay in touch with the world around you when needed.
You can expect around 28 hours of total battery life between the earbuds and the included charging case, which features a gorgeous fabric finish that stands out from the competition. Sennheiser's touch controls are also pretty great, allowing you to control music playback, prompt your phone's voice assistant, or enable/disable ANC and the passthrough mode through various customizable touches.
It's a shame that Qi wireless charging isn't offered, given how much money Sennheiser is asking for the Momentum True Wireless 2. Still, that omission aside, this is a truly elite package in every other way.
Pros:
- Sleek fabric case
- Top-notch sound quality
- Transparent hearing mode
- Great touch controls
- 28-hour total battery life
Cons:
- Doesn't have wireless charging
- Onboard controls need work
- No official sweat resistance
Best comfort: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Galaxy Buds 2 share a lot of DNA with the design and features in their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Pro. But the differences between these two earbuds are key and perhaps a primary factor in choosing what's better for your ears. Because each option excels in its own way, but if you are looking for the most comfortable pair of ANC wireless earbuds, then the Galaxy Buds 2 are the ones for you.
Samsung made ever so slight changes in the earbud shape to push the Galaxy Buds 2 into that "oh so comfortable" category. Of course, you want your earbuds to be comfortable, but if they sound bad, then — what's the point? The Galaxy Buds 2 bring not only excellent audio but solid ANC into the comfy earbuds. The companion Galaxy Wearable app for your phone gives you added controls to tweak your earbuds to get them just right for you.
While the battery life in the Galaxy Buds 2 isn't the absolute best, you can expect to get about 5.5 hours of use before popping them into the charging case. Turn off the ANC, and you'll get about 8 hours between charges. Unfortunately, the water resistance rating is only IPX2, so even sweat can cause some issues here. Also, the microphones can pass for a casual call or video chat, but you probably don't want to use them for your most important voice calls.
Pros:
- Great audio quality
- Solid ANC
- Lots of features in the companion app
- Good battery life
- Fun color choices
Cons:
- Microphones could be better
- Only IPX2 resistance rating
Best battery life: JLab Audio Epic Air Sport ANC
JLab Audio addressed two key things with the Epic Air Sport ANC: durability and battery life. These earbuds have an IP66 rating ideal for runs and workouts and can keep doing it for longer than most other pairs. The ear hooks offer plenty of stability, and their flexibility moves enough to make them secure and comfortable while you wear them. There are no less than six pairs of ear tips in the box to find the right fit.
That fit helps the ANC better muffle background noises when listening to music, while Be Aware mode is JLab's ambient setting to pipe in some background sounds to stay aware of your surroundings or talk to someone, and keeps you aware whenever you're on a phone call.
You'll get balanced sound with elevated bass, all of which you can adjust with the equalizer in JLab's Air ANC app. JLab pushed these earbuds to go for up to 15 hours of battery life per charge with ANC off. Leave it on, and you can still play for a solid 10 hours. The built-in charging cable is cool, if not always convenient, and you have wireless charging as a handy alternative.
Pros:
- Long battery life
- Solid audio quality
- IP66 sweat resistance
- Various ear tips and sizes
- Excellent app support
Cons:
- Don't swim with them
- Bulkier design may not be for everyone
Best workout buds: Jaybird Vista 2
When working out with true wireless earbuds, you need a pair that can withstand the intensity of a long run, bike ride, or weight-lifting session, and that's exactly what you'll get from the Jaybird Vista 2.
These are earbuds designed with physical activity in mind, readily apparent by the ultra snug and comfy design. Though the Vista 2's are on the bulky side in terms of their design, you'll get three different sizes of ear tips and wings to make sure the buds stay comfortably in your ears. You also get an IP68 rating, ensuring protection from water or sweat. So not only will these earbuds remain safe from a splash, but so will the charging case thanks to an IP54 water-resistance rating. Oh, and the case is trackable should you misplace it.
Jaybird designed the Vista 2 to sound great. You'll get a more neutral sound stage out of the box. But with a full-featured companion app, there are plenty of ways to customize the sound to how you prefer. You also get noise canceling (obviously) and up to 24 hours of battery life.
Pros:
- IP68 water resistance earbuds and IP55 for the case
- Up to 24-hour battery life
- Trackable charging case
- Powerful companion app
- Charging case offers wireless charging
Cons:
- Design isn't for everyone
- No aptX support
Best personalized sound: Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro
Soundcore, Anker's audio sub-brand, has a mighty impressive pair of truly wireless earbuds on its hands with the upgraded Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. There's a lot to talk about, so let's dive right in.
On the audio side of things, the Liberty Air 2 Pro maintain the feature called "HearID" that creates a custom EQ for the earbuds made specifically for your ears. It does this by mapping your hearing sensitivity at multiple frequencies, ensuring your music sounds just right. Adding to the impressive sound are 11mm PureNote drivers that are capable of an impressive bass range.
The good news continues within other areas of the Air 2 Pro. There's an IPX4 rating that will be fine for some sweat — but that's about it, and the case can be topped up wirelessly on a Qi charger. If we had to complain about something, it'd be battery life. Don't get us wrong, 28 hours of total use is excellent, but you can also spend less money on the JLab earbuds for substantially longer playback and tougher durability.
Pros
- Very comfortable
- Great overall sound
- Creates custom EQ based on your ears
- Fantastic battery life
Cons
- Only IPX4 water-resistance rating
- Tap controls are inconsistent
- Missing AptX codec
Best for gaming: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro
When you search for nearly anything gaming-related, you will undoubtedly come across the name Razer, and the new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds fit right in that pedigree. These earbuds have a sound profile great for gaming and a nice trick to make them perfect for gaming.
One of the most sought-after features for gaming is low latency — the amount of time between what you see, hear or do. So Razer included a gaming mode specifically for these earbuds to solve the delay that most true wireless earbuds experience. This mode keeps you locked into the game, especially when you have ANC to keep out distractions surrounding you.
No matter whether you are using the Hammerhead Pro earbuds for gaming, movies, or music, it will all sound amazing due to the THX certification. You'll be able to listen for hours with a multitude of ear tips to give you the perfect fit. Although there is still quite a bit of audio bleed at higher volumes regardless of the fit. These earbuds are a solid choice for anyone looking for excellent-sounding earbuds with ANC, from the look to the features.
Pros:
- Great audio quality
- Gaming mode reduces latency for gaming
- Multiple tip sizes and materials for excellent in-ear fit
Cons:
- Response to touch controls is slow
- Audio can bleed out easily
Best Alexa: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
After popularizing Alexa with its Echo speakers, Amazon popular Echo Buds Amazon has improved the true wireless earbuds with a sequel.
The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) brings dynamic audio and full active noise canceling to the earbuds to offer great sound quality while blocking unwanted noise from your environment. From the app, you still get built-in settings for changing the Echo Buds' EQ.
Being an Echo product, it only makes sense Alexa is baked in. Just say "Alexa" at any time while wearing the Echo Buds to set a timer, ask about the weather, get turn-by-turn directions, and more. While we love that this new version is 20% smaller than the previous iteration, it also means that the battery life has been cut to a 15 hour total battery life. At least Amazon did manage to squeeze in IPX-4 certification for sweat resistance.
There are two case options, one with USB-C only and another that for a little more money, you can get wireless charging included. The cases offer quick charging to give you up to two hours of music playback in only 15-minutes in the case.
Pros
- Audio is great
- Improved noise cancellation
- Hands-free Alexa
- 15-hour battery life
- Sweat-resistant
Cons
- Wireless charging costs extra
- Case charges via Micro-USB
Best for Apple users: Apple AirPods Pro
Moving right along with our list, we need to talk about the AirPods Pro. Easily some of the most popular truly wireless earbuds in existence, the AirPods Pro deliver an excellent user experience in return for the high price.
Like the Sony WF-1000XM4, the AirPods Pro offer some of the best noise-cancellation you'll find in the true wireless segment. The amount of background sound these little buds can block out is darn impressive and easily one of the main reasons to consider picking them up. Similarly, the Transparency mode does the exact opposite and allows you to clearly hear everything around you when wearing the earbuds.
You can technically use the AirPods Pro with an Android phone, but you miss out on some of the features that make AirPods so great in the first place. As such, we're more inclined to recommend these if you have an iPhone.
Pros:
- Noise cancellation is top-notch
- Unique and effective stem gestures
- Very enjoyable sound
- Transparency mode is incredibly useful
- Qi wireless charging
Cons:
- Charging case uses Lightning
- Loses features with non-Apple devices
Bottom line
True wireless earbuds that have noise cancelation are quickly exploding in popularity, and as of right now, the best ones you can buy are the Sony WF-1000XM4. In just about every regard, the XM4s come out on top. A great sound quality, a noise-canceling effect that's in a league of its own, and we have no complaints about battery life.
We also like that Sony goes the extra mile, not only with its ANC, but also in the excellent sound quality. Then there's the earbuds' ability to automatically switch between ANC and Ambient mode by learning when you like to use each feature. That allows you to let in more of the outside noise more naturally when you want to.
Unfortunately, while wireless earbuds have better noise-canceling than ever before, the best noise-canceling headphones are still hard to beat. Aside from including ANC, a great pair of over-ear or on-ear headphones also have a physical advantage. Although if you've decided that you want more true wireless earbuds to choose from, regardless of noise cancelation, we've got a list of the best wireless earbuds too.
