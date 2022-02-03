Best Moto G Power (2022) screen protectors Android Central 2022

If you're in the market for an ultra-affordable Android smartphone, consider Motorola's new Moto G Power (2022), which offers everything from a 6.5-inch display to a battery that lasts up three days on a single charge. We also suggest getting one of the best Moto G Power (2022) screen protectors for your phone, as they'll go a long way in guarding its big display against smudges, scratches, and fingerprints.

Tough and reliable : Beukei Tempered Glass screen protector (3 pack) Staff Pick Specially designed for the Moto G Power (2022), Beukei's tempered glass screen protector comes with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings that help in minimizing the effects of sweat and fingerprints. It also provides solid protection against scratches and other forms of impact, thanks to a hardness rating of 9H. $8 at Amazon Protects more than just the screen : Jeywiry Tempered Glass screen and camera lens protector (3+3 pack) Jeywiry's case-friendly tempered glass screen protector features a special coating that repels fingerprints without impacting touch sensitivity. Its 9H hardness rating means you don't have to worry about scratches. The package also includes three camera lens protectors, which shield the rear camera array of the Moto G Power (2022) against scratches. $10 at Amazon Hassle-free installation : Aacl Tempered Glass screen protector (3 pack) Applying screen protectors on smartphones can often be a chore, but not in this case. Aacl's tempered glass screen protector has an alignment frame that lets you install it perfectly within seconds. It's made of Japanese glass and is specially designed to provide increased protection around the display's corners at just 0.33mm thick. $8 at Amazon Combo package : Androgate HD screen protector and rugged case Androgate's film screen protector may not be as tough as tempered glass protectors, but it still guards the phone's big display against minor dings and scratches. However, what's worth noting is that the package also includes a rugged dual-layer case that protects your Moto G Power (2022) from just about anything. From $9 at Amazon Peace of mind : Mr. Shield Tempered Glass screen protector (3 pack) Mr. Shield's tempered glass screen protector features enhanced scratch and impact resistance, while its oleophobic coating helps keep smudges and fingerprints away. Installation is a cakewalk, but don't worry if you mess things up. Why? Because you can get a free replacement, thanks to the lifetime replacement offer. How cool is that? $7 at Amazon Official accessory : Motorola Essentials Tempered Glass screen protector If you're not a fan of third-party accessories, look no further than Motorola Essentials' Moto G Power (2022) screen protector. Although it's a bit pricey, you get the perfect fit and finish. The tempered glass screen protector has a 9H hardness rating for increased protection against scratches and an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints. $13 at Amazon

These are the best Moto G Power (2022) screen protectors

Even though it's not without its flaws, Motorola's Moto G Power (2022) is arguably one the best budget Android phones available in the market right now. It offers a big 6.5-inch display, a clean software experience, and a massive 5,000mAh battery that can go up to three days on a single charge. That said, affordable gadgets also need care, so we recommend getting a screen protector for the phone's huge front panel.

Our top pick is Beukei's tempered glass screen protector, which comes with a 9H hardness rating for improved protection against scratches, dings, and scuffs. Its hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings help in repelling smudges and fingerprints without affecting the display's visual clarity or touch sensitivity. You get a pack of three for such a low price, which makes things even better.

If you find applying screen protectors to be a frustrating task, we suggest getting Aacl's tempered glass screen protector, which comes with an alignment frame for a fuss-free installation. In addition, it's made from Japanese glass and comes with a special design that allows for increased protection at the display's corners.

When it comes to protecting our smartphones, a screen protector is only one-half of the picture. The other half is a case, so if you're planning on getting this thing, don't forget to pick up one of the best Moto G Power (2022) cases for it as well.