Best micro-USB cables 2022

While just about every phone takes advantage of USB-C these days, having the best micro-USB cable is still important. Just take a look around, and you'll quickly notice that many of your accessories and other peripherals still rely on that old charger to fill up. Many probably already have a box filled with old cables, but some don't have that luxury and need to find an alternative. Grabbing one of these micro-USB cables is perfect for those who want to throw one in a bag to use with the best power banks. Or maybe you want to grab the best family charging station and need to make sure everyone has the right cables. Whatever the case, here are the best micro-USB cables you can buy!

Which is the best micro-USB cable?

Deciding on the best micro-USB cable might not seem like a big deal, but considering different lengths, brand names, and values, there's more to this than you think. Anker has never steered our gear wrong with its cables, and for most of your older phones and accessories, all you need is the durable and lengthy Anker PowerLine+. This cable is available in three different sizes, ranging from 3 to 10 feet, includes a carry pouch, and features a 10,000+ bend lifespan for the best in durability.

If you're heading out on vacation or need to resupply the whole family after someone let the kitten into the cable box, the Ailkin micro-USB cable multi-color multi-packs are long enough for hidden outlets, and in-bed charging and the fun colors help make them easy to spot when you go hunting for a charger.