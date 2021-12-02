Best micro-USB cables 2022
While just about every phone takes advantage of USB-C these days, having the best micro-USB cable is still important. Just take a look around, and you'll quickly notice that many of your accessories and other peripherals still rely on that old charger to fill up. Many probably already have a box filled with old cables, but some don't have that luxury and need to find an alternative. Grabbing one of these micro-USB cables is perfect for those who want to throw one in a bag to use with the best power banks. Or maybe you want to grab the best family charging station and need to make sure everyone has the right cables. Whatever the case, here are the best micro-USB cables you can buy!
Anker PowerLine+ Micro-USB (6ft)
Made of Kevlar — the same stuff that bulletproof vests are made from — Anker boasts that this durable cable has a 10,000 bend lifespan, which customers appear to confirm.
AILKIN Braided Nylon USB Micro Cable
These cables come in vibrant multipacks of various sizes and a wide variety of colors, and you know what that means — everyone gets their own color!
AmazonBasics Micro-USB Cable
The AmazonBasics brand has released quite a few solid accessories for our various devices, including charging cables. This micro-USB cable is better suited for charging your accessories while being available in three different lengths, ranging from 3 to 10 feet.
iXCC 10 Feet Extra Long Micro USB Cable
iXCC's cables come in lengths of 3, 6, and 10 feet, and you can get single, double, or three-packs if you need to stock up on charging cables for your car or backpack.
Rampow Braided Nylon Micro-USB cables
If you're looking for a durable option, then braided nylon is the best way to go, and Rampow's braided cables feature stainless steel connectors.
iSeekerKit 1-foot Micro-USB cable 1Ft
Cut down on excess slack and check out iSeekerKit's three-pack of foot-long cables. They're wrapped in braided nylon and come in eight color variants.
UGREEN Nylon Micro-USB Quick Charge Cable
Not only is the UGREEN micro-USB cable perfect for charging your accessories, but it can also take advantage of Quick Charge 3.0, capable of handling speeds up to 18W. UGREEN offers this cable in four different sizes, and it comes in black or white colors.
StarTech Right Angle Micro-USB Cable
Sometimes you need to use a cable but don't have space for a traditional plug. StarTech has your back with its right-angle micro-USB cable, which can double as an OTG adapter. Plus, there are five different lengths to choose from, along with opting for a right-angle or left-angle charger.
CableCreation Multi-Charging Cable
Let's face it. We have many different devices at our disposal at any given time, and they don't always use the same charging method. That's where the CableCreation Multi-Charging Cable can come in handy. The cable connects to a micro-USB charger and includes two built-in adapters for USB-C and Lightning.
Which is the best micro-USB cable?
Deciding on the best micro-USB cable might not seem like a big deal, but considering different lengths, brand names, and values, there's more to this than you think. Anker has never steered our gear wrong with its cables, and for most of your older phones and accessories, all you need is the durable and lengthy Anker PowerLine+. This cable is available in three different sizes, ranging from 3 to 10 feet, includes a carry pouch, and features a 10,000+ bend lifespan for the best in durability.
If you're heading out on vacation or need to resupply the whole family after someone let the kitten into the cable box, the Ailkin micro-USB cable multi-color multi-packs are long enough for hidden outlets, and in-bed charging and the fun colors help make them easy to spot when you go hunting for a charger.
