If you're looking for an alternative to a laptop running Windows or MacOS you'll find there are a few options available with the Linux operating system. Most of the big name computer manufacturers aren't making Linux laptops, so it's helpful to know exactly what smaller companies have available. Thankfully, there are some great options from smaller players who have great reputations when it comes to standing behind their products.

Which laptop is right for you?

Buying a Linux laptop is just like buying any other; you need to find one that fits both what what you need it to do and your price range. That's a bit of a sticking point compared to Windows-powered laptops.

Linux has been a niche "product" since its beginnings in 1991. Companies like Acer or Toshiba aren't cranking out inexpensive sub-$500 laptops that run Linux and probably never will. Finding a great Linux laptop is easy; companies like Dell and Lenovo cater to the enterprise crowd, while small but very reputable companies like System 76 cater to the enthusiasts. In theory, you can install Linux on any laptop if you're willing to go through the headache of finding the right configuration for the hardware inside, and that's a good option if you're technically inclined to do it. And lucky enough for it to work.

Chromebooks offer a bit of an in-between. ChromeOS is actually a locked down Linux distribution in it's own right (as is Android) and Google has enabled Chromebooks using Intel processors to actually run any correctly packaged Linux application in a native container.

If you know you want a great Linux laptop, any on this list will serve you well. However, we recommend the Lenovo Business 330S. It has everything you could possibly need from a company that builds for enterprise users.

