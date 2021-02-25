The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the Chrome OS tablet we've all been waiting for. But then again, it's not just a tablet. With the included keyboard, you can quickly transform it into a laptop whenever needed. It even supports stylus pens and has pretty unbelievable battery life, with the ability to stay powered on for 2 to 3 days per charge. Even at its regular starting price of $280, finding a comparable 2-in-1 as dependable as the Chromebook Duet is close to impossible.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet already sits at a more affordable price than many of its competitors, though if you can find a deal on one, you're really in for a treat. While there are usually one or two ways to save a bit of cash on the purchase, the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet deals don't come around all that often. We'll be tracking all of the best sales and offers right here so be sure to keep this page bookmarked and check back soon if you don't see a deal that entices you to reach the checkout page just yet.

Still not sold on this model? Our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review can illuminate more of its best features as well as its downsides before you go through with the purchase.

Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet deals

