Best kids Fitbit 2022

Activity trackers are popular these days, and there's no bigger brand in the space than Fitbit. While activity trackers are mainly used by adults, a growing number of them are designed just for kids, along with models that are suitable for older kids to wear. The newest model for young ones is the Fitbit Ace 3, which offers some simple yet meaningful updates over the previous-generation Ace 2, making it the best kids Fitbit you can get. But depending on how it will be used, there are other Fitbits worth considering, too.

Best overall: Fitbit Ace 3

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+ Perfect for little ones Today's Best Deals $79 at Amazon Lots of personalization features Kid-friendly design Tracks only the basics You can swim with it Not ideal for older kids Can't download apps Greyscale screen

Fitbit's latest device, this one, is designed specifically for kids aged 6 and older. As an update to the previous-generation Ace 2, the main upgrades include longer battery life at up to eight days versus five, more animated clock face characters that change and grow as the child works toward reaching their daily goals, new modes like do not disturb, sleep (which halts notifications and dims the screen), and water lock, which deactivates buttons in wet environments (it's swim-proof).

These might sound like insignificant updates, but my 9-year-old son, who has been wearing the Fitbit Ace 2 for two years, fell in love with the Ace 3 as soon as he saw the various clock face options and the additional functions using the two side buttons and backlit touch screen.

Housed in a comfortable silicone band with an adjustable and secure strap and available in one size and in either black/red or blue/green (or the special edition Minions version), the device tracks daily activity, including steps and detailed sleep data. Parents can choose to set bedtime reminders, notifications to move, and alarms (that wake the child up with gentle buzzing) while kids can activate a timer or stopwatch and see virtual badges and other key stats on their wrist and in the Kid View app. Parents, meanwhile, can monitor and adjust settings in the Parent View of the app.

With a variety of interchangeable band options available for this new tracker as well, including a Minions one, the Ace 3 is easily the best Fitbit for kids.

Best for young kids: Fitbit Ace 2

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids Keep kids moving Today's Best Deals From $49 at Amazon Simple, kid-friendly design You can swim with it Tracks online the basics Battery doesn't last as long Not a lot of personalization options

A perfect option for young kids aged 6 to 12 if you're pinching pennies, the Ace 2 doesn't disappoint. As mentioned, my now 9-year-old has been wearing this tracker for two years and loves it. Should you upgrade from the Fitbit Ace 2 to the Ace 3? It offers everything you get in the Ace 3 with only a few clock face options and a single side button for selecting items on the tiny greyscale touchscreen. It also needs to be charged more frequently with five-day battery life, though that's still pretty decent.

Available in blue/yellow, watermelon/teal, or grape with interchangeable band options, it also comes with a silicone band and adjustable strap to secure it to little wrists. Parents can set it up using the Fitbit app, connected to their own account as part of the Family Set-up. Then, kids can see the Kid View while parents can manage settings in the Parent View, including notifications, reminders to move, bedtime reminders, active minute goals, and alarms.

It's totally swim-proof (my son has been in water of all kinds, and it's still going strong) and includes the timer and stopwatch along with sleep tracking and virtual badges when kids accomplish goals. It's a solid choice. If you're looking for an affordable Fitbit activity tracker for a kid and can find an Ace 2 for a deep discount, it's worth getting. Otherwise, with only a minimal difference in price, the new Ace 3 is the way to go.

Best for active older kids: * Fitbit Charge 4 *

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker Fun family competitions Today's Best Deals From $125 at Amazon Built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking without a phone Can control music You can swim with it Lots of features for monitoring activities Only works best if child has a phone Not suitable for younger kids

Technically, the Fitbit Charge 4 isn't designed for kids — it functions as a full-fledged Fitbit device used with the full Fitbit app dashboard. But for active older kids with bigger-sized wrists, it is an option worth considering.

It's ideal for active kids with features like built-in GPS and 24/7 heart rate tracking, perfect if you go for runs, walks, or bike rides as a family, for example, and you want to have some friendly competition or just be able to keep track of the route. The GPS provides real-time pace and distance details and can come in handy as a useful safety feature since it tracks walking or running routes.

Additionally, the feature-rich swim-proof tracker offers detailed sleep tracking, Sp02 monitoring, skin temperature variations, breathing rate, calorie burn, floor climbs, menstrual health, active zone minutes while exercising, SmartTrack Automatic Exercise Recognition, and 20+ goal-based exercises.

Kids will also get reminders to move, do guided breathing sessions when they need to take a break and de-stress, control Spotify tunes, make small amounts of mobile payments with a connected credit card, and enjoy an up to seven-day battery life. There are customizable clock faces for the greyscale touchscreen, which can display stats and phone notifications. And the Do Not Disturb mode can come in handy while the child is in class.

Best for active kids with phones: Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch Teenager-approved Today's Best Deals From $144 at Amazon You can swim with it Plenty of ways to customize Access to apps Connects to wireless headphones Large, high-res color screen No built-in GPS (just connected) Short battery life Might be more than necessary for a child

When considering tweens and teens who have been awarded the privilege of owning their own smartphone, this is where a more feature-rich smartwatch like the Versa Lite can come in handy. While it's a pared-down version of the Versa, it still packs many great features that older kids will find valuable, especially busy and active older ones.

Like the others, it tracks daily activity and sleep, heart rate, female health, active zone minutes, and even gives you a cardio fitness score. Kids also get notifications from apps and their smartphones so they can keep on top of what's going on and avoid picking up their phone constantly to see if it's an important message or just another Instagram "like." There are guided breathing sessions when they need to relax, like before a big test or exam. And when they want to get in a good workout, there are 20+ goal-based exercises along with SmartTrack that can automatically sense various activities and start logging them for you.

Kids can set personalized reminders for things like activity (to remind them to put down the textbooks and stretch at least once an hour while studying or working on a big report, for example), sleep (reminders to go to bed at the appropriate time), and water (it's important to keep hydrated at any age!) They can also activate Do Not Disturb mode in class and connect to wireless headphones when enjoying solitary downtime.

Water-resistant down to 50 meters like the others, it has the largest touch screen in hi-res and color. It permits access to various apps and customizable clock faces, including ones you can download from third parties. However, its battery only lasts for four days, and it could be even less with more feature-rich clock faces. It comes in four colors with, like the others, the option to swap out the band for another one you can buy separately.

Best for kids who play sports: Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker The sporty kid's companion Today's Best Deals From $85 at Amazon You can swim with it Comes with a one-year trial to Fitbit Premium Google Fast Pair makes set-up simple Generous battery life Affordable GPS only works when connected to phone

If your child plays a lot of organized sports, whether it be something like soccer or football, swimming or track, the Inspire 2 might be the most suitable option. Along with tracking 20+ different exercises and sports, along with SmartTrack to automatically detect a few common ones, it has connected GPS (which requires a phone) to provide real-time pace and distance information.

As they engage in their sports and other activities, the older child will receive 24/7 heart rate data and be notified of Active Zone Minutes throughout the day. Plus, the Inspire 2 comes with a one-year trial to the Premium service, providing additional insight into health and wellness as well as personalized guidance, on-screen workouts and coaching, and more.

Kids will love the quick pairing to their smartphone via Google Fast Pair along with call, calendar, and text notifications so they can keep on top of when school assignments are due or when the next practice is. The Inspire 2 also offers sleep tracking, reminders to move, do not disturb mode, swim-proof design, and a generous battery life of up to 10 days. Plus, it comes in basic black and white or an elegant rose finish with the option to change the clock face. This is a perfect alternative for a child who wants premium activity tracking and some notifications but doesn't want a full-fledged smartwatch like the Versa.

Should you buy a fitness tracker for a child?

It's a hotly debated topic: Are fitness trackers appropriate for kids? Some naysayers believe that they can encourage issues relating to body image and make kids feel self-conscious, while supporters are all for the motivation and encouragement they can offer. Especially when kids are spending a lot more time being sedentary in front of screens, maintaining a healthy level of physical activity is critical.

I fall into the latter camp. As long as a child is aware that they aren't being monitored to make sure they get their daily steps in, nor are they being punished if they don't, an activity tracker can be wonderful. My nine-year-old has never felt pressured to get his steps in, but he feels excited when he does. From a parent's perspective, I find more value in the sleep data, which confirms when my son gets a good night's sleep and when he was restless, allowing me to connect patterns to things like too much screen time, not enough activity, later bedtime, and so on. When it comes to picking the best kids, Fitbit, the Fitbit's Ace 3 is the best among the brand's line-up because it focuses on just the core stats: steps, steps per hour, and sleep. That's it. There's no calorie burn data, heart rate, or other data that could make especially sensitive kids feel self-conscious or unnecessarily worried. It has just enough fun features on its screen to excite kids but not too much that it could end up being distracting while they're in class or trying to fall asleep at night.

But the Ace 3 isn't really the best choice for kids aged 13 and older, many of whom might own their own smartphone and are old enough to monitor their own stats and account, especially if they're athletic and play sports. In those cases, the Fitbit Inspire 2 offers good value for what you get. It's thin, has a small enough screen to show notifications but not too big that it's a smartwatch. And the battery life is the best of the bunch.

But if you typically head out as a family to walk the local trail, go for a hike, or ride your bicycles together, the built-in GPS in the Fitbit Charge 4 makes it worth the extra bucks, so your child can keep track of real-time pace, distance, and route without having to bring a phone with them, thus enjoying true screen-less family time.

When it really comes down to it, which Fitbit is right for your kid will depend on their age and how or why they'll be wearing it. While you're at it, consider a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch for yourself, too, so you can participate in healthy competitions with the entire family.

