Best Ethernet cables for PS4 in 2022
By James Bricknell , Anthony J Nash last updated
Sometimes it's just best to use a wired connection on your PS4.
While the PS4 works just fine over Wi-Fi, sometimes it's best to use a wired connection. Wi-Fi is far less reliable than an Ethernet cable, and if your console is far from your router, it may not even receive a strong Wi-Fi signal. To combat problems like that, an Ethernet cable is the way to go. Luckily you're spoiled for choices. Although you won't see too much of a difference between most Ethernet cables in practice, some are definitely better than others.
The DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable is the perfect Ethernet cable for your PlayStation 4. While the category doesn't make a huge difference, the braided cord means it's durable and should last you the life of your console.
DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable
Great for any job
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Who should buy this Ethernet cable?
With so many products on your Wi-Fi network these days, you need a strong connection to your PlayStation 4 so that you play multiplayer games without lag disrupting your seemingly perfect ambush. With this cable, you can get the speeds you need at a price that's right.
Why do I need an Ethernet cable?
I think we can all agree Wi-Fi is great, but when you are playing online games on your PlayStation 4, you need the most stable connection you possibly can. The best way to do this is by plugging your console directly into your router.
While the PS4 only needs a small amount of bandwidth to play, the more you can squeeze out of your system, the better your gaming experience will be.
The DanYee Cat 7 cable gives you the best chance to get your optimum speed from your internet connection without going overboard (some cables provide up to 40Gbps, but you really don't need that). Of course, it can't magically make your internet better than it is; if you only have a 10Mbps connection, then that's all it has to work with. With an Ethernet cable, though, you can expect significantly higher speeds.
There is just a small note I want to make clear; there is no significant difference in performance between a Cat 5, Cat 6, Cat 7, and Cat 8 Ethernet cable. The different categories and what they do are beyond this article's scope, but suffice it to say you can be happy with any of the categories for your PS4.
Alternatives to the DanYee Cat 7 cable
The alternatives listed here are designed to fit other use cases that can occur on your hunt for the right Ethernet cord. Any of these Ethernet cables would be great for giving your PS4 the boost it needs.
AmazonBasics Cat-6 cable
Cheap and cheerful
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I tried to give you an option for cheap, reliable, cabling but the price variance is very small from our top pick. If you're really strapped for cash, then this is a good option.
Jadaol 25ft Cat 6 Ethernet cable
Sometimes length matters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The flat nature of this cable is beneficial in making it a discreet part of your gaming space. The added length makes no difference to the signal strength either, so you don't need to worry about that.
Bottom line
While any of these cables would be perfect for your PlayStation 4, the DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable is the premium choice for us. Future-proofing is essential in modern technology, and the braided Cat 7 cable is robust enough to last.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
James Bricknell Has been a PlayStation Player since the big grey box first appeared. He now owns all of the iterations, including the PlayStation Classic. Yes, he likes it that much.
Jennifer Locke Jennifer Locke has been playing video games nearly her entire life. If a controller's not in her hands, she's busy writing about everything PlayStation. You can find her obsessing over Star Wars and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.