Cyber Monday is your last chance to pick up a discounted phone this holiday season. Right now, there are dozens of attractive deals on devices ranging from just $20 all the way to $750. The best part is that all of the phones highlighted below are unlocked and available officially in the U.S., so you can use them with any carrier of your choosing.
A particularly noteworthy deal is the Moto G Power, which is now down to just $175. The OnePlus 8T is also a fantastic choice that has picked up its first major discount, with the phone now selling for $630. There is a lot of choice across segments, so whether you're interested in a budget phone or want a flagship, these are the best Cyber Monday unlocked phone deals currently live on Amazon.
Best Cyber Monday unlocked phone deals
Moto G Power | $75 off
Motorola's 2020 budget phone nails the basics, delivering a huge 6.4-inch 720p panel backed by an massive 5000mAh battery that lasts two days. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 16MP camera, and clean software. If you want a reliable budget phone that works on all carriers, this is the one to get.
Moto G Fast | $55 off
The Moto G Fast has the same set of features as the G Power, but you get a smaller 4000mAh battery, and better value. The phone has a 6.4-inch 720p screen, Snapdragon 665, 16MP camera at the back, and clean software. You are getting a lot of value here, and the Moto G Fast is a solid budget pick.
Motorola Edge | $305 off
The Motorola Edge is a great choice, and the 50% discount makes it one of the best deals. You're getting a stunning 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G with 5G connectivity, 64MP camera that takes great photos, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4500mAh battery. This is the mid-range phone to buy for Cyber Monday.
OnePlus 8T | $120 off
I consider the OnePlus 8T to be one of the best phones of 2020. I used it for over a month and loved just how fluid the phone is in day-to-day use. It has a sublime 120Hz AMOLED screen, the latest hardware with 5G, a great 48MP camera, insanely fast 65W fast charging, and Android 11 out of the box. At $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $249 off
The OnePlus 8 Pro combines the latest hardware in a gorgeous design, and you get all the extras. You get a QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, a great 48MP camera, outstanding hardware with 5G connectivity, 30W wired and wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. Oh, and the device has already been updated to Android 11.
Google Pixel 4 XL | $350 off
Yes, the Pixel 4 XL is over a year old at this point, but it still has one of the best cameras on Android. The 90Hz OLED panel holds up just fine, the phone is just as fluid in day-to-day use, and you will continue to get unlimited Google Photos uploads. If you don't care about 5G but want a great camera, the Pixel 4 XL is the phone to get.
Sony Xperia 1 + Sony WH-1000XM3 | $650 off
The Xperia 1 is now discounted by 49%, and this particular bundle gets you the phone and the outstanding WH-1000XM3 for just $550. The phone features a 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED screen, Snapdragon 855, three 12MP cameras at the back, and a 3330mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The XM3 is the added bonus that makes this an insane deal.
LG Stylo 6 | $60 off
LG's stylus-enabled budget phone is a great choice at $240. You get a massive 6.8-inch 1080p screen, and the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's a 13MP camera at the back, 4000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm jack, and if you want a budget phone with a large screen with a stylus, it is the obvious pick.
LG K31 | $30 off
LG's latest entry-level phone is down to $120, making it a solid choice for Cyber Monday. You get a 5.7-inch 720p screen, Helio P22 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 13MP camera at the back, and a 3000mAh battery. It's not the fastest phone in the world, but it is reliable and offers a great value.
