Best Compatible USB-C Cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019
Electronics can be finicky. And that's readily evident now that manufacturers are trying to use a standard "one size fits all" cable connector with USB C. The Raspberry Pi 4 isn't immune, either: if you have one, you'll want to make sure you have a cable that works when it comes time to power the board. We've put a list together, and you can rest assured that any of these will get you up and running without any head-scratching over the power plug.
- Tough and bold: Anker PowerLine+
- A Good basic cable: Amazon Basics Type-C Charging Cable
- Long and Strong: Cable Creations 10-foot Type C Cable
- Power-only: Anker PowerLine USB 2.0 Cable
- Live long and prosper: AUKEY USB C 3ft. Cable
- Economic Sense: Cable Matters USB C Cable 2 Pack
Tough and bold: Anker PowerLine+Staff pick
This cable will not only provide all the power your Raspberry Pi needs, but it looks good while doing it thanks to its bright red covering. Speaking of that covering, its double nylon braided and the connectors are welded to make this one of the toughest cables you can buy.
A Good basic cable: Amazon Basics Type-C Charging Cable
Amazon always finds a way to provide a quality basic cable no matter what you're plugging in, and this time is no different. If all you need is something to make the juice flow and aren't worried about toughness or data transfer, you can't go wrong with this cable.
Long and Strong: Cable Creations 10-foot Type C Cable
Most recommendations for a Raspberry Pi power cable will be under 6 foot long, but Cable Creations has built a 10-foot cord that has the proper conductors and shielding to work just fine while being 40% longer. If you need a bit more length, here is your answer.
Power-only: Anker PowerLine USB 2.0 Cable
If you won't ever want to use your cable to transfer data or don't mind if it is a bit slower while doing so, this first generation Anker PowerLine USB C cable is sturdy and cheap. Plug it in and forget about it!
Live long and prosper: AUKEY USB C 3ft. Cable
We love Aukey products around here because of the great value and long life they always seem to offer. This 3.3 foot charging cable is no exception, and the full 2-year warranty is a testament to its robust construction. It also works great for your Raspberry Pi 4!
Economic Sense: Cable Matters USB C Cable 2 Pack
We don't know how Cable Matters can sell two high-quality USB C cables this cheap and we aren't going to question it — just appreciate it! What we do know is that for the price of one cable from other companies, you're getting two and they aren't cut-rate stuff. We love it.
It's an E-Mark Thing
Just when you thought buying USB cables was finally simple, another potential spoiler enters the fray: the E-Mark. High-end electronics need high-end cables, and there's a high-end standard to tie everything together. And the Raspberry Pi Foundation made an oopsie! They didn't follow the standard.
You need a high-quality cable that isn't E-Marked like the Anker PowerLine+ or any other on this list. That's because the Raspberry Pi 4 isn't wired in a way that an E-Marked cable can understand and there won't be any power applied when plugged into one. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says this will be corrected in future assemblies, but for every Raspberry Pi 4 on the shelves right now, you'll need to shop wisely.
With a good 3 Amp charger like this one from RAVPower and any of the cables on this list, you'll be good to go!
