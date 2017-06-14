Best overall Samsung Chromebook Plus See at Amazon Samsung and Google have built the best Chromebook you can buy with the Samsung Chromebook Plus. It's incredibly well built, has one of the best displays of any laptop and is the first Chromebook with the new Pen that adds pressure sensitive drawing. The bottom line: For anyone who wants to use a Chromebook on a regular basis, and values getting extra performance and hardware quality at an added price, Samsung has made the Chromebook for you. One more thing: There's also a Samsung Chromebook Pro, built with a stronger Intel processor and available for a bit more money.

Why the Samsung Chromebook Plus is the best

Samsung has built a beautiful Chromebook with an incredible display.

The display on the Samsung Chromebook Plus is a 12.3-inch 2400x1600 IPS touch panel that steals the show. It's beautiful to look at and supports a stylus, which makes it the first Chromebook with a pen.

That doesn't mean everything else isn't great, though. You'll have plenty of power for the browser or to pull up spreadsheets and presentations in Google Docs and Android apps while you're working. Or play something from Netflix on the gorgeous screen when you're not.

With a more power-hungry screen than many other Chromebooks, the Chromebook Plus still had great battery life. It will last most people a full workday (8-10 hours) on a single charge. And when it's time to charge the battery, you'll appreciate the standard USB-C charging instead of a proprietary input. With the right cable, your Chromebook Plus will charge anywhere your phone does.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a great all-around package, and right now it's the best Chromebook available.

Best on the go ASUS Chromebook Flip (C100) See at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook Flip was rather unassuming and a little confusing when it was first unveiled, but has turned into a mini revelation. This little laptop with its 10.1-inch display and folding design that turns it into a pseudo-tablet is the go-to choice for anyone that wants a good, inexpensive and hyper-portable Chromebook. For less than $300 you're getting a 1280 x 800 touch screen, a metal build, great battery life and solid performance. If you're always on the move and looking for a great Chromebook, you can't do much better than this. Bottom line: The Chromebook Flip is also one of the first models slated to pick up Android app compatibility through the Google Play Store, which could tip the scales a bit for folks looking to be ready for the new feature addition.

Best on a budget Acer Chromebook R13 See at Amazon The Acer Chromebook R13 is a mid-range offering that seems like it should cost more. It has a 1080p IPS touch screen for interaction with Android apps, can fold back into various modes for an all-touch experience, and charges using the new USB-C standard rather than an older connector. The standout feature of the Chromebook R13 is the great way it's built. It's solid and well machined and not something you would expect from a sub-400 dollar laptop. The Chromebook R13 is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a premium product without a premium price. Bottom line: The Acer Chromebook R13 looks and feels like a laptop that would cost a lot more, and is a great choice for savvy shoppers.

Conclusion

There's a Chromebook to satisfy most any need that you may have. Whether you're buying for yourself, as a gift, or giving guidance to someone else for their own purchase, be sure to start here before making a buying decision. For most people, though, most of the time, the Samsung Chromebook Plus is the overall best bet.