Chrome OS is light, speedy, and it runs well on both low-end and high-end hardware, so you'd think that every manufacturer would have a Chrome OS tablet on the market right now, right? WRONG. Chrome OS is still something that is greatly-improved with a keyboard, and while touch-optimization has made leaps and bounds in recent years, we've only seen Chromebook tablets become a thing in the last year, so there's not much to choose between right now, but thankfully, there is a good option for a couple price points and screen sizes today.

Again, Chromebook tablets are a fairly young segment that doesn't have many devices to choose from yet, but at least one of the Chromebook tablets we can choose from is the best Chromebook on the market right now: the solid, sturdy 2-in-1 HP Chromebook X2.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.