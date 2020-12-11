Best Chromebook Stands Android Central 2020
Chromebooks are great for both work and school, an ideal in-between a premium laptop and a high-end tablet like an Apple iPad. But when you're getting productive at a desk, you want the perfect set-up. And a good laptop stand can help you improve your posture, relieve neck and back pain, and raise a Chromebook to eye level. When considering the best Chromebook stands, I really like the Nulaxy Laptop Stand because it's simple yet stylish, can accommodate Chromebooks as large as 17-inches, and is fully collapsible for storage.
Best Overall: Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Simple yet stylish is the perfect way to describe this Chromebook stand, which is made from high-quality aluminum alloy and rubber. It nicely ventilates heat while silicone pads protect it from scratching you, or your desk. It elevates a Chromebook at adjustable heights and angles from 3.15 up to 10.6 inches.
With dual adjustable shafts, it can accommodate Chromebooks as small as 11 inches and as large as 17 inches. While you likely don't have a Chromebook that's this heavy (Chromebooks, after all, are defined by being compact and lightweight), you can rest assured that this unit is sturdy since it's rated to be able to hold computers as heavy as 44 lbs. It is also compatible with thick laptops, so if you work in the field and have your Chromebook wrapped with special housing, you can still use this stand.
With an almost perfect user rating, the heavy-duty stand weighs 2.37 lbs. and is fully collapsible for storage. It comes in silver or space grey.
Pros:
- Collapsible for storage, travel
- Can hold large, heavy Chromebooks
- Almost perfect user rating
Cons:
- Heavier than others
Best for Travel: 1home Adjustable Laptop Stand
Ideal for Chromebooks from 11 up to 15 inches in size and up to 13.1 lbs., this Chromebook stand is made from durable steel with a powder-coated finish. Anti-slip pads ensure a secure fit and that the laptop stays in place. It also comes with three Velcro straps for cable management.
With five angle positions, a maximum angle of 55-degrees, you can easily raise your computer for maximum comfort and at the perfect eye level.
Thin and lightweight (it weighs just 1.6 lbs.), it folds flat for travel, making it small enough to toss into a laptop back or carry-on to use at a hotel room or to transport back and forth from the home to the office.
Pros:
- Very lightweight
- Folds up for travel
- Included Velcro straps to manage cables
Cons:
- Doesn't accommodate Chromebooks larger than 15 inches
- Doesn't accommodate heavy Chromebooks
Best for Value: SimpleHouseware Mesh Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand
The most affordable option on this list, you get plenty of bang for the buck. This stand, made of metal with a classic black coating, lets you adjust the Chromebook to a comfortable viewing position, just like with the others, thus helping to reduce eye and neck strain. The mesh ventilation also helps cool the computer, preventing it from overheating and potentially crashing.
With 11 levels of adjustable height from 15 up to 50 inches, it can accommodate people and desks of all heights so that the computer sits at eye level. The variety of heights also helps if you decide to use a standing desk from time to time and need to adjust it according to your height and the height of your desk.
It won't accommodate larger Chromebooks around 17 inches in size, and some reviewers note that it can scratch your desk if you're not careful. But one advantage is that because the entire bottom is mesh as well, you can use it on your lap as well should you wish to try that. It weighs about 2.2 lbs. and measures 13x11 inches.
Pros:
- Plenty of options for adjusting height
- Mesh on bottom for using on your lap
- Affordable
Cons:
- Won't accommodate larger Chromebooks
- Slightly heavier than others
- Could scratch desk if you're not careful
Best for Small Chromebooks: Soundance Laptop Stand
If you use a smaller Chromebook, this is a good option to consider. It accommodates computers (and laptops) from 10 inches up to 15.6 inches, elevating them by 6 inches so the screen is at your eye level and you don't have to hunch over.
Made from thickened aluminum alloy, it's sturdy and doesn't wobble. And it comes in basic finish options like black and silver as well as seven other options, from aquamarine to pink, gold, and green, making it perfect if you have a quirky and bold sense of style.
While it isn't adjustable for different heights nor collapsible for travel or storage, it does have rubber on the holder's hands to keep the laptop stable and in place, along with rubber feet to ensure the stand doesn't slip on your desk either. The edge of the stand itself is also smooth so it won't scratch you, so you can keep it out on your desk 24/7. There's enough space underneath to push back your keyboard and mouse when not in use. Ventilated like the others, it will keep your Chromebook from overheating. But keep in mind that you'll have to put it together though it shouldn't take long since it comes in only three parts.
Pros:
- Lots of fun color options
- Rubber feet, smooth edges to prevent damage
- Space to house keyboard, mouse underneath
Cons:
- Can't accommodate larger Chromebooks
- Not adjustable or collapsible
- Requires assembly
Best for Maximum Versatility: Lamicall Swivel Laptop Stand
Made of metal aluminum alloy, this cool-looking stand stands out because its riser allows you to not only adjust the height of the Chromebook but also swivel it 360 degrees. Use the cylindrical riser in the middle to elevate the computer to your eye level, helping to fix your posture and relieve back stiffness. It comes in silver or grey, can accommodate Chromebooks with screens as big as 17 inches, and weighs 2.7 lbs.
The rod connecting with the base rotated all the way around so you can twist the screen to show something to your colleague or family member or to shift the computer away from the light, or continue watching a video while you multitask.
It comes with smooth edges to protect you from getting scratches and rubber pads on both the top surface and the front lip. The rubber pads on the top raise the laptop slightly so heat can ventilate, preventing the Chromebook from overheating.
Pros:
- Sleek look
- Rotates 360 degrees
- Laptop is raised to let heat escape
Cons:
- Heavier than others
- More expensive than some others
Best for Multitaskers: Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand
This stand doesn't just accommodate a Chromebook or other computer or tablet, you can also place your smartphone in the dedicated stand situated on the left side for ultimate multitasking. Watch a video or work on a spreadsheet on your Chromebook while simultaneously video chatting with colleagues on the phone. The phone holder can be pushed back when it's not in use.
Finished in black, black, and silver, or white, the stand comes in two sizes. Made of plastic, it can support up to 44 lbs. of weight, which is more than you could require.
Adjust your Chromebook using the eight adjustable angles, from 30 up to 50 degrees. The height adjusts as well as 4.7 to 6.69 inches. And the Chromebook won't wobble while it's secured inside thanks to a pair of holders on the bottom that keeps it stable along with rubber pads on the top and bottom that keep the laptop in place.
Ventilated, the stand folds up nicely for travel and can hold a computer that's as heavy as 44 lbs. and up to 15 inches in size. The unit itself weighs about 1.46 lbs.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Accommodates heavy Chromebooks
- Eight adjustable angles
- Folds for travel
- Affordable
Cons:
- Can't accommodate larger Chromebooks
Why buy a Chromebook stand?
With more people working from home and sitting behind a desk for hours upon hours each day, it's important to ensure that this doesn't lead to eye strain along with back and neck pain and bad posture. Part of relieving such stress is ensuring that you have an office desk that's at the right height along with a comfortable and ergonomic office chair. But a computer stand can also help.
They help you adjust your computer so that it is sitting at eye level, especially useful if you're watching long videos or reviewing documents for long periods of time. Ideally, you'd use one on a desk, whether it's a sitting or standing desk, and with a separate keyboard. Though depending on the angle of the computer and how sturdy and secure the stand is, you might even be able to continue to type on the Chromebook's keyboard while it's mounted.
Keep in mind that while all of the stands noted here can be used with a Chromebook, they can also be used with any laptop, or even tablet, that fits. It all depends on the size and weight the stand can accommodate. Thus, all of the stands noted above will work just as well with your Windows, MacBook, or other computer types as long as they fall within the size and weight limits.
When it comes to the best Chromebook stands, the Nulaxy Laptop Stand is a great option for any sized model. It won't shake while you type should you be using the Chromebook's keyboard itself, and it has various height options so you can adjust as needed. And being fully collapsible means it's great for travel or taking back and forth to the office.
