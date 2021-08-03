Best laptop stands 2021: Top ergonomic options for desk, couch & bed

Chromebooks are great for work and school. They're ideal machines in between a premium laptop and a high-end tablet like an Apple iPad. But when you're getting productive at a desk, you want the perfect setup. Some of the best laptop stands will help you improve your posture, relieve neck and back pain, and will even raise your Chromebook to eye level. When considering the best laptop stands for your Chromebook, I really like the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. It's simple, yet stylish and accommodates Chromebooks as large as 17 inches — and it's also fully collapsible for easy storage.

Best overall: Nulaxy Laptop Stand

Nulaxy Laptop Stand - Adjustable Laptop Holder Heavy duty Today's Best Deals From $34 at Amazon Collapsible for storage, travel Can hold large, heavy laptops Almost perfect user rating Heavier than others

Simple, yet stylish is the perfect way to describe this laptop stand, which is made from high-quality aluminum alloy and rubber. It nicely ventilates heat while silicone pads protect it from scratching you, or your desk. It elevates a laptop at adjustable heights and angles from 3.15 up to 10.6 inches.

With dual adjustable shafts, it can accommodate laptops as small as 11 inches and as large as 17 inches. While you likely don't have a laptop that's this heavy (the top laptops, after all, are defined by being compact and lightweight), you can rest assured that this unit is sturdy since it's rated to be able to hold computers as heavy as 44 pounds. It is also compatible with thick laptops, so if you work in the field and have your laptop wrapped with special housing, you can still use this stand.

With an almost perfect user rating, the heavy-duty stand weighs 2.37 pounds. and is fully collapsible for storage. It comes in silver or space gray.

Best for travel: 1home Adjustable Laptop Stand

1home Adjustable Laptop Stand Pack it up Today's Best Deals $20 at Amazon Very lightweight Folds up for travel Included Velcro straps to manage cables Doesn't accommodate laptops larger than 15 inches Doesn't accommodate heavy laptops

Ideal for laptops from 11 up to 15 inches in size and up to 13.1 pounds, this laptop stand is made from durable steel with a powder-coated finish. Anti-slip pads ensure a secure fit and that the laptop stays in place. It also comes with three Velcro straps for cable management.

With five angle positions, a maximum 55-degree angle, you can easily raise your computer for maximum comfort and at the perfect eye level.

Thin and lightweight (it weighs just 1.6 pounds), it folds flat for travel, making it small enough to toss into a laptop back or carry-on to use at a hotel room or to transport back and forth from the home to the office.

Best for the couch: SimpleHouseware Mesh Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand

SimpleHouseware Mesh Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand Keeping it cool Today's Best Deals $13 at Amazon Plenty of options for adjusting height Mesh on bottom for using on your lap Affordable Won't accommodate larger laptops Slightly heavier than others Could scratch desk if you're not careful

The most affordable option on this list, you get plenty of bang for the buck. This stand, made of metal with a classic black coating, lets you adjust the laptop to a comfortable viewing position, just like with the others, thus helping to reduce eye and neck strain. The mesh ventilation also helps cool the computer, preventing it from overheating and potentially crashing, especially when you have it resting on your laptop while you multitask on the couch (binge-watching Netflix while working, perhaps?)

With 11 levels of adjustable height from 15 up to 50 inches, it can accommodate people and desks of all heights so that the computer sits at eye level. The variety of heights also helps if you decide to use a standing desk from time to time and need to adjust it according to your height and the height of your desk.

It won't accommodate larger laptops around 17 inches in size, and some reviewers note that it can scratch your desk if you're not careful. But one advantage is that because the entire bottom is mesh as well, you can use it on your lap as well should you wish to try that. It weighs about 2.2 pounds and measures 13 x 11 inches.

Best for the desk: Soundance Laptop Stand

Soundance Laptop Stand Decorate your desk Today's Best Deals From $24 at Amazon Lots of fun color options Rubber feet, smooth edges to prevent damage Space to house keyboard, mouse underneath Can't accommodate larger laptops Not adjustable or collapsible Requires assembly

If you use a smaller laptop on your desk, this is a good option to consider. It accommodates laptops from 10 inches up to 15.6 inches, elevating them by 6 inches so the screen is at your eye level and you don't have to hunch over, particularly if you are working on a low desk, or using the coffee table in the living room.

Made from thickened aluminum alloy, it's sturdy and doesn't wobble. And it comes in basic finish options like black and silver as well as seven other options, from aquamarine to pink, gold, and green, making it perfect if you have a quirky and bold sense of style.

While it isn't adjustable for different heights nor collapsible for travel or storage, it does have rubber on the holder's hands to keep the laptop stable and in place, along with rubber feet to ensure the stand doesn't slip on your desk either. The edge of the stand itself is also smooth so it won't scratch you, so you can keep it out on your desk 24/7. There's enough space underneath to push back your keyboard and mouse when not in use. Ventilated like the others, it will keep your laptop from overheating. But keep in mind that you'll have to put it together, though it shouldn't take long since it comes in only three parts.

Best for maximum versatility: Lamicall Swivel Laptop Stand

Lamicall Swivel Laptop Stand Spin it around Today's Best Deals From $35 at Amazon Sleek look Rotates 360 degrees Laptop is raised to let heat escape Heavier than others More expensive than some others

Made of metal aluminum alloy, this cool-looking stand stands out because its riser allows you to not only adjust the height of the laptop but also swivel it 360 degrees. Use the cylindrical riser in the middle to elevate the computer to your eye level, helping to fix your posture and relieve back stiffness. It comes in silver or gray, can accommodate laptops with screens as big as 17 inches, and weighs 2.7 pounds.

The rod connecting with the base rotated all the way around so you can twist the screen to show something to your colleague or family member or to shift the computer away from the light, or continue watching a video while you multitask.

It comes with smooth edges to protect you from getting scratches and rubber pads on both the top surface and the front lip. The rubber pads on the top raise the laptop slightly so heat can ventilate, preventing the laptops from overheating.

Best for multitasking: Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand

Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand Multitasker's delight Today's Best Deals From $13 at Amazon Lightweight Accommodates heavy laptops Eight adjustable angles Folds for travel Affordable Can't accommodate larger laptops

This stand doesn't just accommodate a laptop or tablet, you can also place your smartphone in the dedicated stand situated on the left side for ultimate multitasking. Watch a video or work on a spreadsheet on your laptop while simultaneously video chatting with colleagues on the phone. The phone holder can be pushed back when it's not in use.

Finished in black, black, and silver, or white, the stand comes in two sizes. Made of plastic, it can support up to 44 pounds, which is more than you could require.

Adjust your laptop using the eight adjustable angles, from 30 up to 50 degrees. The height adjusts as well as 4.7 to 6.69 inches. And the laptop won't wobble while it's secured inside thanks to a pair of holders on the bottom that keeps it stable along with rubber pads on the top and bottom that keep the laptop in place.

Ventilated to ensure it doesn't overheat, the stand folds up nicely for travel and can hold a computer that's as heavy as 44 pounds and up to 15 inches in size. The unit itself weighs about 1.46 pounds.

Best for using in bed: SMUV Laptop Desk

SMUV Laptop Desk Breakfast and binge in bed Today's Best Deals $25 at Amazon Plenty of room Height and tilt adjustable Can accomodate a laptop up to 17 inches Folds away neatly for storage Doubles as a writing desk, food tray Bigger than the others Only ideal for beds, couches

Sometimes you just want to stay in bed and get your work done, or binge-watch some shows while resting back on a comfy pillow. In these such intances, the best laptop stand is actually a laptop desk with legs on either side of a table that position the computer at the perfect eye height while you sit back.

This portable standing table has foldable legs and is height adjustable from 9.4 inches up to 12.6 inches and tilts from 0-36 degrees. This allows you the freedom to position it how you want it whether you decide to stay in bed, want to work from the couch, or are using it on a lounge chair out in the backyard. It can accomodate a laptop as large as 17 inches plus has room for a mouse or to rest your phone on the table, too. With no assembly required, you can simply fold the legs in and store it flat when you aren't using it — even push it under the bed for easy access!

This laptop desk can do double and triple duty as well, since you can use it for writing, crafts, or even breakfast in bed or as a TV tray in the living room so you don't miss the big game during dinner.

Why buy a laptop stand?

With more people working from home and sitting behind a desk for hours upon hours each day, it's important to ensure that this doesn't lead to eye strain along with back and neck pain and bad posture. Part of relieving such stress is ensuring that you have an office desk that's at the right height along with a comfortable and ergonomic office chair. But a laptop stand can also help.

The lest laptop stand will help you adjust your computer so that it is sitting at eye level, especially useful if you're watching long videos or reviewing documents for long periods of time. Ideally, you'd use one on a desk, whether it's a sitting or standing desk, and with a separate keyboard. Though depending on the angle of the computer and how sturdy and secure the stand is, you might even be able to continue to type on the keyboard while it's mounted. This is particularly the case when you're looking at laptop stands that you can comfortably use on the couch or even in bed.

Keep in mind that while all of the stands noted here can be used with a laptop, they might also work with a large-screened tablet. It all depends on the size and weight the stand can accommodate.

When it comes to the best laptop stands, the Nulaxy Laptop Stand is a great option for any sized laptop. It won't shake while you type should you be using the laptop's keyboard itself, and it has various height options so you can adjust as needed. And being fully collapsible means it's great for travel or taking back and forth to the office.

