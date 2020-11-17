This year hasn't been a great one for Chromebook deals because Chromebooks have been in huge demand this year. Millions of people newly working from home — not to mentions tens of millions of kids trying to learn from home on dinky little school-issued laptops — created a massive Chromebook shortage earlier this year. Many popular Chromebooks are still backordered clear into 2021, especially education models, so if you trust your kid not to throw their laptop against a wall, this is the Black Friday deal to buy your kid or your spouse or your grandma.

One of the Chromebooks that was actually damn near impossible to find for most of 2020 was the winner of our Best Chromebooks roundup: The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook. This shiny baby sports a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, backlit keyboard, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Battery consistently lasts me 8-11 hours, and the backlit keyboard is comfy enough to type on for long hours in low light — like the pre-dawn darkness of my apartment as I use it to write up this very deal.