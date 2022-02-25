Best Bluetooth speakers under $100 Android Central 2022

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a great Bluetooth speaker, so we've rounded up what we believe are some of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 to help save you money. So whether you're looking to pick up a speaker to listen to music, play your favorite podcasts by the pool, or stream music from your phone, there are plenty of great affordable options available. Our top pick would be the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for versatility and excellent sound quality.

The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers everything you're looking for in an affordable Bluetooth speaker. It has IP67 water resistance, astonishingly great sound quality, and 13-hour battery life. The speaker also has multi-directional sound, and you can even pair two speakers together to create a stereo effect (although you can only pair it with other Wonderboom speakers). The versatility here makes the WONDERBOOM 2 stand out from the pack. You can take it to the pool without worrying about water getting into the innards as long as the Micro-USB port is covered, and you can even submerge it in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without any issues. The design itself is rugged enough — it's rated to withstand tumbles from 5 feet — so you don't have to worry about long-term durability issues. Oh, and it's available in several exciting color options. Combine all of that, and you get a fantastic Bluetooth speaker choice in this category. Pros: IP67 dust and water resistance

Great sound quality

13-hour battery life

Multi-directional sound Cons: Charges over outdated Micro-USB

No adjustable EQ

No Party Up feature

Best alternative: Altec Lansing RockBox

The Altec Lansing RockBox may not have a distinctive design, but it certainly has an array of features that make it stand out in this segment. For one, it will continue playing music at distances up to 100-feet from the source while providing up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. You can pair the RockBox with up to 50 other "party enabled" speakers so the music can fill an entire neighborhood and all be powered just from your phone. With the IP67 rating, the RockBox can also withstand the elements, making it a perfect companion to take with you on a trip to the beach, up to the ski slopes, and anywhere in between. There are hardware controls on the top of the speaker and a series of LED lights that can be changed to match the mood. Altec Lansing integrated seven different combinations for these lights, so you're practically guaranteed to find something you like. Pros: Advanced antenna design for better range

IP67 water resistance

Wireless stereo pairing

12-hour battery life Cons: Bulky design

Built-in micro-USB charger

Best alternative Altec Lansing RockBox Outstanding sound with the latest tech The RockBox can keep the music going even if you're up to 100 feet away, plus it includes IP67 water resistance and 12-hours of battery. $99 at Amazon

Best classic sounding: Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose is a well-known brand to audiophiles and speaker novices alike, and as you can imagine, it has several Bluetooth options in its arsenal. We like the SoundLink Micro because it delivers on that Bose sound experience in a petite package. The speaker is not much bigger than a hockey puck, and it has a clip-on attachment so you can attach it to a bag for portability. It's also IPX7 water-resistant and is quite durable with its rugged rubberized construction. The speaker comes in three colors — black, bright orange, and dark blue — and it can be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create stereo sound. It also features a microphone for access to your voice assistant or taking calls from your smartphone. Pros: Bose heritage

Super portable

Durable construction

Water-resistant Cons: Average battery life

Charges over outdated Micro-USB

Best classic sounding Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker Big Bose sound in a portable package The Bose SoundLink Micro has excellent sound and durable construction to go with you on the go. $99 at Amazon

$99 at Walmart

Best battery life: Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker

With the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker, you're getting one of the best speakers to take with you to a party. A ring of lights surrounds the 30W bass-heavy drivers, which can be synced to provide a pretty awesome experience. Tribit also knows that you might not always be taking this with you to a party, so there's a hardware button on the top to switch between the three different EQ modes. Battery life is the name of the game here, and Tribit's latest speaker doesn't disappoint. Thanks to the 8,000mAh battery, you'll get up to 20 hours of music on a single charge while also taking advantage of fast charging via either the USB-C or USB-A port on the back. But the XSound Mega takes things a step further as it also doubles as a portable charger to keep your phone topped up. Despite its design, the XSound Mega is not actually a speaker that offers 360-degrees of sound. That's something that many might be looking for in an outdoor speaker, but you still won't be disappointed if you pick one of these up. Pros: Top button makes it easy to change the EQ

LED lighting is adjustable and fun

Doubles as a portable 8,000mAh battery

IPX7 water resistance Cons: Doesn't offer 360-degree sound

Heavier than it looks

Best battery life Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker The ideal Bluetooth speaker for parties The XSound Mega packs a big punch with fun LED lighting while doubling as a portable phone charger. $100 at Amazon

Best rugged option: JBL Flip 4

JBL is one of the most recognized players in this segment, and the Flip series continues to be a best-seller for its rugged design and versatility. The Flip 4 may not be the latest in the series, but it still offers plenty. Thanks to its 8W drivers, it sounds great, and you get IPX7 water resistance, making it ideal for the pool. The 3,000 mAh battery delivers 12 hours of music playback from a full charge, and you can pair the Charge 3 with other JBL speakers via Connect+. You can connect two devices to the speaker simultaneously, and you can invoke the Google Assistant with the press of a button. If you already have a JBL product with Connect+ tech, the Flip 4 is an easy sell. Pros: Rugged design

IPX7 water resistance

Google Assistant integration

Can connect to devices simultaneously Cons: Charges over outdated Micro-USB

Google Assistant is not voice-activated

Best rugged option JBL FLIP 4 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Portable Bluetooth Rechargeable USB Speaker A great option for the road The Flip 4 has several standout features, including a rugged design, Google Assistant integration, and 12-hour battery life. From $86 at Amazon

$100 at Newegg

Best for a rave: Oontz Angle 3 Pro

Oontz makes some of the most durable and most fun-looking portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today. The company's name invokes the steady techno-beat sound you'd expect to hear from a DJ at a hip new club, and now trust me — you're going to have an "oontz oontz oontz" playing in your head all day now. You're welcome. The Angle 3 Pro is special because it takes the iconic triangular Oontz design and cranks everything up a notch. It has 40% larger drivers than previous versions and can deliver 50% greater output than before. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, it can be submerged up to a meter for half an hour and still come out jamming. The range on this device is impressive at around 100 feet, and its battery will last up to 15 hours. You can charge your phone or device from it, and it charges with USB-C. Oh, and it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to plug it into headphones or another speaker. If you pick up a second speaker, you can pair them together, but that's the limit, unlike others on this list. Pros: IPX7 rating

50% greater sound output

15-hour battery life

100-foot range Cons: Can only pair a maximum of two speakers

No wireless charging

Best for a rave Oontz Angle 3 Pro Full sound in a unique package The Oontz Angle 3 Pro features full sound, an IPX7 rating, a 15-hour battery life, and a range of up to 100 feet. From $70 at Amazon

$70 at Walmart

Best sounding: LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7

If your primary consideration for an affordable Bluetooth speaker is sound quality, look no further than the LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7. The speaker offers outstanding sound from a relatively modest package, all thanks to the audio tuning provided by Meridian Technology. LG has also implemented Sound Boost that can transform your listening experience with a press of a button. Like some of the Ultimate Ears speakers, you can pair the PL7 with up to 100 other LG XBOOM Go speakers, and you can expect it to last quite a long time with its 24 hours of battery life. It's also the perfect device to take with you to the beach, the lake, or the pool, thanks to its IPX5 rating that gives it outstanding resistance to the elements. Unlike many speakers on this list, the PL7 charges via USB-C cable, but it does not support wireless charging. Pros: Outstanding sound

IPX5 rating

24-hour battery life

USB-C charging

Wireless Party Link Cons: No wireless charging support

Best sounding LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7 Great sound in a modest package. The LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7 offers outstanding sound quality, an IPX5 rating, and 24 hours of battery life. From $97 at Amazon

Best value: DOSS SoundBox Plus

DOSS' Bluetooth speakers are a fan favorite and the SoundBox Plus has a lot to offer. The speaker is affordable enough to be an impulse purchase, but it's loaded with features to make it worth the money. You get a modern design with an aluminum grill that extends to all sides of the speaker, and it has touch gestures at the top for adjusting the volume and music playback. Just use the touch-sensitive controls on the top to increase the volume and to activate Google Assistant. The SoundBox Plus has two 8W drivers that manage to deliver a decent amount of sound for a speaker of its size. You can easily pair your phone or tablet to the device over Bluetooth 4.0, and there's an aux jack if you prefer to plug it in. Best of all, there are a set of "soft mixed lights" with five different patterns that can be cycled through to add some extra fun to your party. You get 20 hours of battery life from the 3,200mAh battery, and the SoundBox takes just over three hours to recharge over Micro-USB fully. Oh, and it also has an IPX4 rating, giving you the ability to use it in the shower. Based on the design and sound quality, it's easy to see why the SoundBox is so highly rated. Pros: 16W sound

IPX4 water resistance

Modern design

Stereo pairing Cons: Charges over outdated Micro-USB

Best value DOSS SoundBox Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker All the frills at a low cost. The DOSS SoundBox Plus offers fantastic sound quality and a robust set of features at a low price. $50 at Amazon

$35 at Walmart