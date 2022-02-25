Best Bluetooth speakers under $100 Android Central 2022
You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a great Bluetooth speaker, so we've rounded up what we believe are some of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 to help save you money. So whether you're looking to pick up a speaker to listen to music, play your favorite podcasts by the pool, or stream music from your phone, there are plenty of great affordable options available. Our top pick would be the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for versatility and excellent sound quality.
- Best overall: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Best alternative: Altec Lansing RockBox
- Best classic sounding: Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Best battery life: Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker
- Best rugged option: JBL FLIP 4 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Portable Bluetooth Rechargeable USB Speaker
- Best for a rave: Oontz Angle 3 Pro
- Best sounding: LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7
- Best value: DOSS SoundBox Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Best overall: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers everything you're looking for in an affordable Bluetooth speaker. It has IP67 water resistance, astonishingly great sound quality, and 13-hour battery life. The speaker also has multi-directional sound, and you can even pair two speakers together to create a stereo effect (although you can only pair it with other Wonderboom speakers).
The versatility here makes the WONDERBOOM 2 stand out from the pack. You can take it to the pool without worrying about water getting into the innards as long as the Micro-USB port is covered, and you can even submerge it in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without any issues.
The design itself is rugged enough — it's rated to withstand tumbles from 5 feet — so you don't have to worry about long-term durability issues. Oh, and it's available in several exciting color options. Combine all of that, and you get a fantastic Bluetooth speaker choice in this category.
Pros:
- IP67 dust and water resistance
- Great sound quality
- 13-hour battery life
- Multi-directional sound
Cons:
- Charges over outdated Micro-USB
- No adjustable EQ
- No Party Up feature
Best alternative: Altec Lansing RockBox
The Altec Lansing RockBox may not have a distinctive design, but it certainly has an array of features that make it stand out in this segment. For one, it will continue playing music at distances up to 100-feet from the source while providing up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge.
You can pair the RockBox with up to 50 other "party enabled" speakers so the music can fill an entire neighborhood and all be powered just from your phone. With the IP67 rating, the RockBox can also withstand the elements, making it a perfect companion to take with you on a trip to the beach, up to the ski slopes, and anywhere in between.
There are hardware controls on the top of the speaker and a series of LED lights that can be changed to match the mood. Altec Lansing integrated seven different combinations for these lights, so you're practically guaranteed to find something you like.
Pros:
- Advanced antenna design for better range
- IP67 water resistance
- Wireless stereo pairing
- 12-hour battery life
Cons:
- Bulky design
- Built-in micro-USB charger
Best classic sounding: Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose is a well-known brand to audiophiles and speaker novices alike, and as you can imagine, it has several Bluetooth options in its arsenal. We like the SoundLink Micro because it delivers on that Bose sound experience in a petite package.
The speaker is not much bigger than a hockey puck, and it has a clip-on attachment so you can attach it to a bag for portability. It's also IPX7 water-resistant and is quite durable with its rugged rubberized construction.
The speaker comes in three colors — black, bright orange, and dark blue — and it can be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create stereo sound. It also features a microphone for access to your voice assistant or taking calls from your smartphone.
Pros:
- Bose heritage
- Super portable
- Durable construction
- Water-resistant
Cons:
- Average battery life
- Charges over outdated Micro-USB
Best battery life: Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker
With the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Speaker, you're getting one of the best speakers to take with you to a party. A ring of lights surrounds the 30W bass-heavy drivers, which can be synced to provide a pretty awesome experience. Tribit also knows that you might not always be taking this with you to a party, so there's a hardware button on the top to switch between the three different EQ modes.
Battery life is the name of the game here, and Tribit's latest speaker doesn't disappoint. Thanks to the 8,000mAh battery, you'll get up to 20 hours of music on a single charge while also taking advantage of fast charging via either the USB-C or USB-A port on the back. But the XSound Mega takes things a step further as it also doubles as a portable charger to keep your phone topped up.
Despite its design, the XSound Mega is not actually a speaker that offers 360-degrees of sound. That's something that many might be looking for in an outdoor speaker, but you still won't be disappointed if you pick one of these up.
Pros:
- Top button makes it easy to change the EQ
- LED lighting is adjustable and fun
- Doubles as a portable 8,000mAh battery
- IPX7 water resistance
Cons:
- Doesn't offer 360-degree sound
- Heavier than it looks
Best rugged option: JBL Flip 4
JBL is one of the most recognized players in this segment, and the Flip series continues to be a best-seller for its rugged design and versatility. The Flip 4 may not be the latest in the series, but it still offers plenty. Thanks to its 8W drivers, it sounds great, and you get IPX7 water resistance, making it ideal for the pool.
The 3,000 mAh battery delivers 12 hours of music playback from a full charge, and you can pair the Charge 3 with other JBL speakers via Connect+. You can connect two devices to the speaker simultaneously, and you can invoke the Google Assistant with the press of a button. If you already have a JBL product with Connect+ tech, the Flip 4 is an easy sell.
Pros:
- Rugged design
- IPX7 water resistance
- Google Assistant integration
- Can connect to devices simultaneously
Cons:
- Charges over outdated Micro-USB
- Google Assistant is not voice-activated
Best for a rave: Oontz Angle 3 Pro
Oontz makes some of the most durable and most fun-looking portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today. The company's name invokes the steady techno-beat sound you'd expect to hear from a DJ at a hip new club, and now trust me — you're going to have an "oontz oontz oontz" playing in your head all day now. You're welcome.
The Angle 3 Pro is special because it takes the iconic triangular Oontz design and cranks everything up a notch. It has 40% larger drivers than previous versions and can deliver 50% greater output than before. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, it can be submerged up to a meter for half an hour and still come out jamming.
The range on this device is impressive at around 100 feet, and its battery will last up to 15 hours. You can charge your phone or device from it, and it charges with USB-C. Oh, and it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to plug it into headphones or another speaker. If you pick up a second speaker, you can pair them together, but that's the limit, unlike others on this list.
Pros:
- IPX7 rating
- 50% greater sound output
- 15-hour battery life
- 100-foot range
Cons:
- Can only pair a maximum of two speakers
- No wireless charging
Best sounding: LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7
If your primary consideration for an affordable Bluetooth speaker is sound quality, look no further than the LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7. The speaker offers outstanding sound from a relatively modest package, all thanks to the audio tuning provided by Meridian Technology. LG has also implemented Sound Boost that can transform your listening experience with a press of a button.
Like some of the Ultimate Ears speakers, you can pair the PL7 with up to 100 other LG XBOOM Go speakers, and you can expect it to last quite a long time with its 24 hours of battery life. It's also the perfect device to take with you to the beach, the lake, or the pool, thanks to its IPX5 rating that gives it outstanding resistance to the elements. Unlike many speakers on this list, the PL7 charges via USB-C cable, but it does not support wireless charging.
Pros:
- Outstanding sound
- IPX5 rating
- 24-hour battery life
- USB-C charging
- Wireless Party Link
Cons:
- No wireless charging support
Best value: DOSS SoundBox Plus
DOSS' Bluetooth speakers are a fan favorite and the SoundBox Plus has a lot to offer. The speaker is affordable enough to be an impulse purchase, but it's loaded with features to make it worth the money. You get a modern design with an aluminum grill that extends to all sides of the speaker, and it has touch gestures at the top for adjusting the volume and music playback. Just use the touch-sensitive controls on the top to increase the volume and to activate Google Assistant.
The SoundBox Plus has two 8W drivers that manage to deliver a decent amount of sound for a speaker of its size. You can easily pair your phone or tablet to the device over Bluetooth 4.0, and there's an aux jack if you prefer to plug it in. Best of all, there are a set of "soft mixed lights" with five different patterns that can be cycled through to add some extra fun to your party.
You get 20 hours of battery life from the 3,200mAh battery, and the SoundBox takes just over three hours to recharge over Micro-USB fully. Oh, and it also has an IPX4 rating, giving you the ability to use it in the shower. Based on the design and sound quality, it's easy to see why the SoundBox is so highly rated.
Pros:
- 16W sound
- IPX4 water resistance
- Modern design
- Stereo pairing
Cons:
- Charges over outdated Micro-USB
Best Bluetooth speaker under $100: Plenty of great picks to choose from
Ultimately, choosing the right Bluetooth speaker comes down to what you're looking for. There's no shortage of great products in this category, and it is up to you to decide if you want the latest connectivity, water-resistance, or the best sound quality.
If we had to choose one, it would be the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. This speaker is a fantastic option for listening in the shower or at the pool, and the sound quality combined with the form factor and rugged design makes it the best choice in the affordable Bluetooth space. But if you're looking for an even cheaper option, you can always consider the best Bluetooth speakers under $50.
