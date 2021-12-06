Best Bluetooth Speakers To Pair With Amazon Echo Input in 2022
By Aimee Hart , Jeramy Johnson published
If you want to add Alexa to a Bluetooth speaker, the Amazon Echo Input is the ideal companion. It can do things like help you set timers, play music, re-order groceries, and even tell you a funny joke in times of trouble. But what are the best Bluetooth speakers for the Amazon Echo Input? We compiled a list of some of our favorites. Let's see which might work out best for you!
JBL Flip 4
Supporting up to 12 hours of playtime thanks to rechargeable batteries, the Flip 4 Bluetooth can connect up to two different devices at the same time. It is also water-resistant, ideal for those who wish to use the speaker outside. Furthermore, Flip 4 also comes with voice assistant integration, as well as a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone. There is a newer Flip 5 available with improved sound output, battery, and waterproofing, but it will cost you more money.
Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker
The Marshall is the most premium speaker on this list, and it comes with quite the pedigree. It has a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet, and you can tune your sound however you'd like through the controls on top of the speaker or using the Marshall Woburn app. The Woburn II also comes in three colors: white, or a more retro-looking brown or black.
Sony XB12 Portable Wireless Speaker
Perfectly accessible for your Amazon Echo Input, the Sony XB12 is water-resistant — ideal if you want to use it outside. Connecting to Bluetooth is simple, and it has up to 16 hours of battery life to keep you listening for longer. You are also able to connect another speaker to the device if you're looking for a more stereo sound for your speakers.
JBL GO 2
The JBL GO 2 comes in a variety of colors and has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet, making it suitable for your Amazon Echo Input. It comes with rechargeable batteries and can last up to 5 hours before it needs to be charged again. It also has noise-canceling speakerphone technology built-in and is small enough to carry around in your pocket.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3
The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorites because of how versatile it is. It delivers 360-degree sound, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and is rated for extreme durability. You can pair several Ultimate Ear speakers together via the Party Up mode in the app, and it will stay powered for up to 15 consecutive hours.
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker
With Anker's BassUp technology, you'll receive the sound of pounding bass with little distortion at high volumes. It's outside-proof, with IPX5 protection that makes the Anker speaker resistant from dust, dirt, rain, and even snow. It also has rechargeable batteries, and even better, it can last up to a whole 24 hours before it needs to be recharged.
Let's dance!
The Amazon Echo Input is an ingenious device because it lets you control your existing speakers with Alexa. This works not only via a 3.5mm audio cable (perfect for older speakers), but it also works well with Bluetooth-enabled speakers. From the ultra-fancy Marshall Woburn IIs to the more portable JBL GO 2 and everything in-between, your speaker connectivity options with Alexa are virtually endless.
In our opinion, the best Bluetooth speakers will be able to withstand the elements such as dirt and dust, have an impressive sound that stands out, as well as extended battery life. For those reasons, we feel that the best speaker has to be the JBL Flip 4. The price isn't too shabby either. The pint-sized little JBL GO 2 is another excellent option if you want something extremely portable. If money is not a barrier, you won't be disappointed if you splurge on the Marshall Woburn II (I'm drooling right now just thinking about that speaker!). Whatever option you go with, your Amazon Echo Input will turn it into a great smart speaker!
