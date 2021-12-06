Best Bluetooth Speakers To Pair With Amazon Echo Input in 2022

If you want to add Alexa to a Bluetooth speaker, the Amazon Echo Input is the ideal companion. It can do things like help you set timers, play music, re-order groceries, and even tell you a funny joke in times of trouble. But what are the best Bluetooth speakers for the Amazon Echo Input? We compiled a list of some of our favorites. Let's see which might work out best for you!

Let's dance!

The Amazon Echo Input is an ingenious device because it lets you control your existing speakers with Alexa. This works not only via a 3.5mm audio cable (perfect for older speakers), but it also works well with Bluetooth-enabled speakers. From the ultra-fancy Marshall Woburn IIs to the more portable JBL GO 2 and everything in-between, your speaker connectivity options with Alexa are virtually endless.

In our opinion, the best Bluetooth speakers will be able to withstand the elements such as dirt and dust, have an impressive sound that stands out, as well as extended battery life. For those reasons, we feel that the best speaker has to be the JBL Flip 4. The price isn't too shabby either. The pint-sized little JBL GO 2 is another excellent option if you want something extremely portable. If money is not a barrier, you won't be disappointed if you splurge on the Marshall Woburn II (I'm drooling right now just thinking about that speaker!). Whatever option you go with, your Amazon Echo Input will turn it into a great smart speaker!