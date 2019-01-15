The Google Pixel Slate's battery can run up to 12 hours, but some days, that just won't be enough. Any power bank worth buying for the Pixel Slate needs USB Power Delivery in order to charge it at a reasonable speed. The maximum USB-PD charging speed supported by the Pixel is 45W, and if you're looking to travel with this battery pack — really, why else would you have one — 100Wh is the largest capacity you can legally bring on a plane, so that will be the capacity we limit our selection to, going from largest to smallest.
The complete package
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 30W Power Delivery Bundle
Just under the FAA limit at 96.48Wh, this Anker bundle gives you a top-quality 30W Power Delivery battery pack and wall charger to recharge either the power bank or your Pixel Slate with. It even comes with two cables and a travel pouch to keep it all safely together in your bag.
Second time's the charm
Charmast Upgraded 26800mAh USB PD Portable Charger
Charmast's previous "26800mah" model didn't have Power Delivery, but the new "26800PD" model does. Only rated to 18W, it won't charge your Pixel Slate quite as fast the Anker, but, this power bank won't break the bank and comes in three colors, including a fetching pink.
Top speed
Zendure A6PD 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank
The Google Pixel Slate's top charging speed is 45W, so the Zendure can charge it at full speed, just like its original wall charger. The 20,100mAh capacity is a little lower, but it'll still be more than enough to juice up your Pixel Slate, and it comes in two colors with a 2 year worry-free warranty.
Lower speed, lower price
AUKEY USB C 20000mAh Power Bank with 18W Power Delivery
Now, this AUKEY power bank is only a 18W Power Delivery charger, but the USB-A charging port on this bank supports Qualcomm QC 3.0. So while your Pixel Slate may charge more a little more slowly, it can get your Samsung Galaxy S9+ or Note 9 charged up quickly.
Blue beauty
Omars 20000mAh PD Portable Charger
This 45W charger looks like a perfect match for the Pixel Slate inside and out. The housing is a brilliantly deep shade of blue, and the 20,000 battery pack inside can charge the Pixel Slate at its top speed. About the size of a Blu-ray case, the Omars is easy to slip in your bag and go.
Durability you can trust
Jackery Supercharge 19200mAh 45W Power Bank
Jackery makes power supplies of all shapes and sizes, from pocketable power banks to beefy portable generators, and this Supercharge model is built to last. While the capacity is only 19,200mAh, this 45W USB-PD bank can charge your Google Pixel Slate at full speed.
Note: USB-C is both output and input on these banks, which is why it's very important for you to read the manual of your chosen model. Different models can have various ways of setting the power flow between two devices, and you need to know what they are so that your power bank charges your Pixel Slate instead of stealing battery from it!
USB-C and Power Delivery are still fairly young standards that manufacturers are starting to finding their groove on, so things are still very much shifting in this market. If you need to build up your arsenal of USB-C peripherals, the Anker PowerCore+ bundle will give you all the pieces you need, but it's also twice the price of any other power bank on this list. The Zendure A6PD can charge the Google Pixel Slate at its highest speed and its rugged housing looks ready to take a beating in your gear bag, but at the same charging speeds and that slimmer blue shape, the Omars looks like a natural extension of your Pixel Slate as it charges it up.
