The Google Pixel Slate's battery can run up to 12 hours, but some days, that just won't be enough. Any power bank worth buying for the Pixel Slate needs USB Power Delivery in order to charge it at a reasonable speed. The maximum USB-PD charging speed supported by the Pixel is 45W, and if you're looking to travel with this battery pack — really, why else would you have one — 100Wh is the largest capacity you can legally bring on a plane, so that will be the capacity we limit our selection to, going from largest to smallest.

Note: USB-C is both output and input on these banks, which is why it's very important for you to read the manual of your chosen model. Different models can have various ways of setting the power flow between two devices, and you need to know what they are so that your power bank charges your Pixel Slate instead of stealing battery from it!

USB-C and Power Delivery are still fairly young standards that manufacturers are starting to finding their groove on, so things are still very much shifting in this market. If you need to build up your arsenal of USB-C peripherals, the Anker PowerCore+ bundle will give you all the pieces you need, but it's also twice the price of any other power bank on this list. The Zendure A6PD can charge the Google Pixel Slate at its highest speed and its rugged housing looks ready to take a beating in your gear bag, but at the same charging speeds and that slimmer blue shape, the Omars looks like a natural extension of your Pixel Slate as it charges it up.

