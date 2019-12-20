Best Battery Packs and Battery Cases for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

My Pixel 4 came off the charger at 4 a.m. to head to the airport. Walking out of the airport at 11:30, it was down to 33%. That's when I reached for my trusty power bank. If you don't have one for your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL yet, then you should get on that right now because your phone won't do you any good if it's dead.

Pick your power method

You need to choose if you want to power you Pixel 4 through a wired power bank, wireless power bank, or battery case. I'm partial to the AUKEY 10,000mAh bank because it's a good balance of size and power, and it'll charge the Pixel at top speed. However, if you're looking for something a little smaller — in size and price — the Xcentz 5000 PD comes in some darling blues and pinks. It's superficial, but hey, any excuse to get a little more life and color into my tech is alright with me.

If you prefer to just add on a battery case and be done with it, your only real option for the Pixel 4 right now is the NEWDERY Battery Case since Mophie didn't make one this year. At least this one's affordable — for a battery case — and supports Qi charging, which makes it easy to throw it down on pads at work and home as you go about your day.

