My Pixel 4 came off the charger at 4 a.m. to head to the airport. Walking out of the airport at 11:30, it was down to 33%. That's when I reached for my trusty power bank. If you don't have one for your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL yet, then you should get on that right now because your phone won't do you any good if it's dead.
This bank is the same size as the Pixel 4 and can recharge it twice before it'll run dead. Since this bank charges over USB-C, you can use the same cable your phone does with it.
For a bank that's basically the size of a Milky Way candy bar, this 10,000mAh bank is good for your Pixel 4 and for accessories as well. You can double-click the button to trickle-charge smaller devices.
This tiny bank may not have the biggest capacity, but it's the most pocket-and-purse-friendly bank on the list and 5,000mAh should extend your Pixel 4 for several hours. The color options are nice, too.
This pint-size battery has two ways to charge your gear and two ways to charge itself: Micro-USB input, USB-C input/output, and QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output.
There aren't that many battery cases for the Pixel 4, but NEWDERY's has what we'd want the mode from one. It doubles your battery life and supports Qi charging so you don't have to plug it in every time.
While the same physical size as our staff pick, this shaves off a fifth of the capacity for a Qi charging coil, which will allow you to charge your Pixel 4 even if you left your cable at home.
You need to choose if you want to power you Pixel 4 through a wired power bank, wireless power bank, or battery case. I'm partial to the AUKEY 10,000mAh bank because it's a good balance of size and power, and it'll charge the Pixel at top speed. However, if you're looking for something a little smaller — in size and price — the Xcentz 5000 PD comes in some darling blues and pinks. It's superficial, but hey, any excuse to get a little more life and color into my tech is alright with me.
If you prefer to just add on a battery case and be done with it, your only real option for the Pixel 4 right now is the NEWDERY Battery Case since Mophie didn't make one this year. At least this one's affordable — for a battery case — and supports Qi charging, which makes it easy to throw it down on pads at work and home as you go about your day.
