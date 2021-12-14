Best ASUS Chromebooks in 2022

The best ASUS Chromebook is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. It's safe to say that ASUS was one of the pioneers of making Chromebooks even more versatile than they already were. With displays that can flip around and the specs to keep up with the most difficult of tasks, ASUS' lineup of Chromebooks is rather impressive and we think that the Chromebook Flip C434 is the epitome of a great Chromebook.

Best Overall: ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

From multi-tasking to just enjoying some movies, the Chromebook Flip C434 is perfect for anything you want to do. You'll get ultra-thin bezels to go along with the 14-inch display, as well as up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (if you can find them).

The aluminum build makes the C434 one of the most portable and lightweight Chromebooks around. ASUS even packed in a backlit keyboard so you can keep working (or playing) until the wee hours of the morning.

As we mentioned before, the i5 version with more RAM and more storage is not only more expensive, but it's extremely difficult to find. There are used and refurbished options out there if you really want that model. We also would have liked to see Bluetooth 5.0, although 4.0 will be just fine for most of your peripherals and accessories.

Upgrade Pick: ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

When you think about picking up a Chromebook, chances are that you are resigning yourself to not really knowing the name of the processor powering it. You also would likely expect to have some subpar specs that don't really hold up to the competition. But none of that is a problem when it comes to the Chromebook Flip C436 with its Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors.

Paired with Intel's 10th gen chipsets, the C436 is also equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There are lesser-specced options available, but the fact that with this machine you get performance that would rival that of a MacBook or Windows Laptop in a Chromebook is just amazing. This provides fantastic performance, to go along with the multiple USB-C ports and Bluetooth 5.0.

There's always a catch when things seem "too good to be true," and the C436 falls in that category. First and foremost, Chrome OS doesn't need all that power, and it comes with a hefty price. Battery life is just okay, coming in at around 6-8 hours, which is not as great as other Chromebooks on the market. Plus, that awesome backlit keyboard can only be controlled manually and is not very even across all of the keys.

Best for Students: ASUS Chromebook Flip C214

Chromebooks are taking over the classroom and for good reason, especially when you have options like the Chromebook Flip C214. This Chromebook from ASUS gives you up to 8GB of RAM, 12-hours of battery life, and a display that is not severely hindered if you happen to be working outside.

Going from classroom to classroom can take a toll on your devices, but the Flip C214 is built to withstand the beating and then some. With its MIL-STD-810G rating, you'll get rubber bumpers and a scratch-resistant finish. But what makes this even more impressive is that there is a model of the C214 available that sports a built-in Stylus, giving you the ability to take hand-written notes on your Chromebook. Forget the pen and paper.

There are a couple of issues with the C214 that may be a bit too much to overcome for some. Peripherals can make or break your computing experience, so you'll need to be wary of the single USB-A port on the C214. And while you can live in the cloud with a Chromebook, sometimes having onboard storage is helpful, but the 64GB version can be rather challenging to find.

Best for Starters: ASUS Chromebook Flip C423

Trying to find the right Chromebook for starters can be a bit overwhelming, as there are a lot of choices to pick from. The Chromebook Flip C423 is a good place to go with its value and semi-configurable options. With the C423, you'll get 4GB of RAM to go along with up to 64GB of storage for all of your apps.

On the battery-life side of things, the C423 delivers up to 10-hours, which is pretty standard for many Chromebooks on the market. This is in part thanks to the lower-resolution display, as it sports a 1,366 x 768 resolution. And it wouldn't be a "Flip" without the hinged display that we've been accustomed to seeing from ASUS.

Many of the issues with the C423 are related to that aforementioned display. The resolution would be fine if it weren't for the fact that it measures in at 14-inches. Trying to watch videos or edit photos may be out of the question as the display is not as sharp as you may want. And unlike other Chromebook Flip models, the display is limited to only laying down to 180-degrees, and cannot be flipped or rotated around.

Bottom line

From the backlit keyboard to the display that can be flipped around into different views, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a wonderful example of a full-featured, convertible Chromebook. The 1080p touchscreen display should be sharp enough for everything you could want to consume, and the lightweight design makes the C434 a breeze to carry around with you.

While the 4GB/64GB model will be just fine for almost everyone, there is an upgraded variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but those are extremely difficult to find. Plus, if you want the version with Intel's Core i5 processor, you'll have to be ready to empty your wallet. And that's if you can even find one.

