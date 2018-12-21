If carry your media library with you, shoot a lot of 4K video, or are looking to download a few seasons of a TV show for a lengthy flight, expandable storage is essential. Thankfully, there's no shortage of options available. The Galaxy Note 9 is the obvious choice considering the sheer number of features it packs in, but there are a lot of budget options as well if you don't want to spend $900 on a phone. These are the best phones with expandable storage.

The Nokia 7.1 is a great choice in the budget segment considering it has an HDR10 display, but if you want the absolute best phone with expandable storage, look no further than the Galaxy Note 9. The phone doesn't miss out on any features, and that large 6.4-inch AMOLED display coupled with stereo speakers is ideal for viewing multimedia content. The 12MP camera is also one of the best on Android today, so if you're looking to shoot a lot of 4K footage from a phone, the Galaxy Note 9 is a great option.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.