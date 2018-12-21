If carry your media library with you, shoot a lot of 4K video, or are looking to download a few seasons of a TV show for a lengthy flight, expandable storage is essential. Thankfully, there's no shortage of options available. The Galaxy Note 9 is the obvious choice considering the sheer number of features it packs in, but there are a lot of budget options as well if you don't want to spend $900 on a phone. These are the best phones with expandable storage.
The best phone of 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The Galaxy Note line always catered to power users, and the Note 9 is no different. There really isn't any other device in the market today that offers quite as many features as the Note 9. You get the best display on a phone yet, powerful hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 845, 128GB of storage as standard, MicroSD slot that can take in 512GB cards, dual 12MP cameras at the back, and a massive 4000mAh battery. Oh, and the S Pen now works over Bluetooth, enabling a new set of functionality.
Great for one-handed use
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung's Galaxy S9 is perfect if you want a compact phone with high-end hardware. The phone has a gorgeous 5.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display mated to a Snapdragon 845, and you get IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, an excellent 12MP rear camera, 3.5mm jack, and a 3000mAh battery. The base model comes with 64GB of storage, and the MicroSD slot lets you extend that by another 400GB.
Excellent for multimedia
LG G7 ThinQ
The LG G7 is an ideal choice if you're looking at a phone with expandable storage to carry your media library. The 32-bit Quad DAC in the phone delivers the best audio experience on any phone today, and the built-in speaker isn't all that bad either. The 6.1-inch QHD+ display is ideal for viewing multimedia content, and you can extend the 64GB base storage by an additional 2TB via the MicroSD slot.
Best budget phone
Nokia 7.1
The Nokia 7.1 epitomizes HMD Global's efforts in 2018. The phone combines Nokia's classic industrial design with robust hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 5.84-inch FHD+ display with HDR10, excellent 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, and Bluetooth 5.0 along with NFC and a MicroSD slot with expandable storage up to 400GB. With the phone running Android One, you can be assured that it'll be one of the first to receive software updates.
Store everything
Moto X4
With the ability to accommodate a 2TB MicroSD card, the Moto X4 is the ideal phone if you have a large media library and are looking to carry it around with you. The design is a bit dated and the Snapdragon 630 isn't the fastest chipset anymore, but you do get IP68 water resistance and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The fact that it's on sale for just $179 is the icing on the cake.
Rugged and affordable
Nokia 6.1
The Nokia 6.1 is made out of series 6000 aluminum, and to show off its durability, HMD played a round of air hockey with the phone as the striker. The phone features a 5.5-inch 16:9 FHD display, Snapdragon 630, 16MP rear camera, and a 3000mAh battery. You also get a MicroSD slot that can accommodate cards up to 256GB in size, with the phone offering 32GB of storage as standard.
The Nokia 7.1 is a great choice in the budget segment considering it has an HDR10 display, but if you want the absolute best phone with expandable storage, look no further than the Galaxy Note 9. The phone doesn't miss out on any features, and that large 6.4-inch AMOLED display coupled with stereo speakers is ideal for viewing multimedia content. The 12MP camera is also one of the best on Android today, so if you're looking to shoot a lot of 4K footage from a phone, the Galaxy Note 9 is a great option.
