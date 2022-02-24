Anker has been dabbling in the portable power station market for a little while, and if you want plenty of juice with more than enough ports, then the Powerhouse 100 is the way to go. This isn't your traditional charger, but the Powerhouse 100 does include a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 100W AC outlet. There's even a nifty little flash light at the top, along with a power button that sports LED indicators to let you know how much juice is left.

This power adapter may look small, but it has a lot of power due to the addition of GaN tech. This helps it pump out up to 100W of PD 3.0 juice to power up all of your devices in no time. When using both USB-C ports simultaneously, it can kick out 65W from one and 30W from the other.

Apple's charger brick might get pretty warm at times, but sometimes the official chargers are the easiest to trust. This is also one of the few 140W chargers that's an actual wall plug instead of having a figure-eight cord from the brick to the wall.

Razer is slowly continuing to move into the accessory space, as evidenced by this new USB-C GaN charger. The charger provides up to 130W of power spread across two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. In the box, Razer also includes a series of global power adapters so that you can be ready, regardless of what country you are heading to.

This charger has two 100W USB-C port and two standard USB-A ports, with all four ports offering either Power Delivery or Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0, which is great for charging older phones that don't support Power Delivery charging. If you've got an older phone that doesn't support PD, QC 3.0 is what you'll want.

This charger only has one 87W USB-C port — MacBook speed, of course — but it sports four USB-A ports that share 24W between two pairs of two. If you have a lot of smaller devices like headphones, smartwatches, and power banks, this is a nice affordable option.

This shiny hub has a total energy output of 136W, meaning you can charge a laptop at 100W, a phone at 18W, and two USB-A devices! It's also available in black and has a much smaller profile on the desk than most charging stations in this bracket.

Satechi breaks up its ports' power in a straighforward way. Two ports offer 100W speeds, and the tertiary USB-A port reaches speeds of up to 12W for your smaller accessories. And if you are charging multiple devices at once, Satechi's charger will intelligently adjust the output based on what ports are being used.

This desk-friendly charging station can charge at up to 100W speeds for a single device or it can intelligently break it up to charge 2-4 devices at once. The form factor and variety that four different USB-C ports provides ensures you can charge everything you need, including laptops or phones, with ease.

Once upon a time, getting one of the best 100W USB-C chargers meant it would be bulky, expensive, and proprietary. Now with Power Delivery, you can now find 100W chargers, with 160W charging on the way, that will charge even the most powerful laptops quickly and will charge even lower-powered devices like Chromebooks and phones, alongside your laptop with ease. The scene is shifting on 100W chargers pretty quickly these days as gallium nitride (GaN) starts making its way into this class of charger,.

There are many 100W multi-port chargers out there, but if it doesn't have Power Delivery, just turn around and walk away. Just walk away! Without a Power Delivery USB-C port that can offer 87W or more — preferably 20V/5A 100W charging if your devices support it — then it's only useful for charging a bunch of smaller devices, not for charging a laptop while you're editing or gaming.

Now that so many devices like laptops, Chromebooks, phones, and more are using UBC-C for power, it makes sense to find a charger that can properly juice them up and even let you take it on the go. This is why the Anker 547 Charging Station gets the win on this list due to its small size and substantial 100W Power Delivery.

Most 100W PD chargers like the Zendure SuperPort 4 either only have one USB-C port or if they have two, the first port is 87W-100W, and the second port is capped at 18W. This configuration is great if you're always charging a phone and a laptop, but if you're in a family that might need to charge two Chromebooks, multiple Android phones, or a laptop and a 26,000mAh power bank the night before your family vacation, you need something more. Anker can intelligently distribute power based on what's plugged in, but more importantly, you can plug in two laptops and get up to 50W of power to each of them.

50W is over top speed on every Chromebook available at the moment, and it's enough that it should charge up most Windows and Mac laptops when you're not burning through battery with hardcore gaming or video rendering. If you're looking for a 100W charger that you can use for you, your partner, or for the whole family to use in the living room, that makes the Anker the only real choice.